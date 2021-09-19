OPD announces retirement of Mounted Patrol Unit horse Orozco

View more in
Omaha, NE
Man paralyzed after Iowa police shooting sues officer, city
Authorities say a Waterloo police officer shot Alvarez-Victoriano after he pointed a pellet gun that looked like a shotgun at two Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies. But the lawsuit filed Thursday questions the official version of events.
Greg Gonzalez announces run for Douglas Co. Sheriff
Omaha Deputy Police Chief Greg Gonzalez has announced his run for Douglas County Sheriff in next year's election.
Watchdog: End privatization of Nebraska child services
A public watchdog of Nebraska’s child welfare services is recommending that state officials end their practice of having a private contractor manage cases in the Omaha area.
Man arrested at Eppley following alleged outburst, threats
According to the Omaha Police Department, an Ashland man was arrested after an alleged outburst and threats over the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test since he’d be flying internationally.
Landlord convicted of misdemeanors for Yale Park conditions
The landlord of the Yale Park apartments, Kay Anderson, was convicted of four misdemeanor counts of property maintenance violations, this was out of 99 original counts.
Couple from Norfolk killed in South Dakota highway crash
The state Department of Public Safety says 75-year-old Albert Wingate and 74-year-old Marilyn Wingate, of Norfolk, died a week or more following the Sept. 11 crash in Hutchinson County.
Man killed in farm accident on property in Sarpy County
Authorities say a man died in a tractor accident on private property in eastern Nebraska over the weekend.
Bellevue principal on leave, out on bond following crash
According to court documents, the principal of LeMay Elementary in Bellevue is facing multiple charges after an alleged drunken crash on Friday that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.
Hot air balloon lands in Omaha neighborhood
An Omaha neighborhood had some unexpected excitement on Wednesday.
Giant sinkholes cause concern in Omaha
Those who live near 96th Street between L and Q want the city to know what's going on with the sinkholes in their neighborhood.
Former Rosewood daycare employee gives no contest plea to new charge
She previously faced a negligent minor care charge, which another former employee still faces
Aubrey Trail seeks to represent himself in appeal of murder conviction
A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met on the dating app Tinder is seeking to fire his team of attorneys and represent himself in his appeal.
Omaha Tribe members celebrate opening of Big Elk Lake
In an effort to prevent flooding and enrich the area, the Big Elk Lake and Portal Recreation Area opened in Papillion on Tuesday. Descendents of the site’s namesake were on hand to help celebrate with officials.
Omaha Press Club honors Viv and John Ewing
Viv and John Ewing, community leaders for nearly 40 years are being honored by the Omaha Press Club on Thursday night. The club is known for its caricatures of local dignitaries lining the walls and the Ewings will become the "165th Face on the Barroom Floor."
Lactation room removed at Nebraska State Capitol
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh fought to get a lactation room in the Nebraska State Capitol. Due to construction, that room was recently taken away.
Waukee man charged with murder in March death of infant
Police say Cox gave various stories about his attempts to save the baby, finally telling investigators he was “way too rough” with the infant.
Nebraska Panhandle wildfires now largely under control
Authorities in western Nebraska's Panhandle say two wildfires that had neared Scottsbluff and Crawford have largely been brought under control.
Douglas County to hire Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
As Omaha and Douglas County become more diverse, the city and residents have called for more diversity, equity and inclusion. To help make that happen, Douglas County is currently seeking out a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
Ex-Omaha Archdiocese chancellor accused of stealing $275K
A former chancellor for the Roman Catholic Church's Archdiocese of Omaha is under criminal investigation after being accused of stealing a total of $275,000 from a former priest accused of sexual abuse and from a Springfield parish.
Iowa Department of Public Safety looking to diversify their staff
The Iowa Department of Public Safety is working hard to diversify its staff. "Before going into law enforcement, I was a middle school teacher for a few years, and then I joined the military. I was in the Navy for five years and then that's when I joined the Iowa State Patrol. I'm currently the highest-ranking trooper for females in the state patrols," said Lt. Mindy Coe.
