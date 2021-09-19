CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Sean Clifford celebrates following game-deciding play

By Simon Gibbs
 4 days ago
Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

No. 10 Penn State got its second win over a ranked opponent this season, holding off No. 22 Auburn 28-20 in the Nittany Lions’ annual “White Out” game, much to the pleasure of quarterback Sean Clifford, who celebrated with the Penn State fans after the victory.

“We’re happy to be 1-0,” head coach James Franklin said to ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the game, making use of his coined catchphrase, “and to do it in front of our fans and our family and our friends. And it’s great to have football back in Happy Valley.”

Franklin’s defense had some problems stopping Auburn’s rushing attack early on in the game, as Auburn’s Tank Bigsby turned 23 carries into 102 yards and two touchdowns. But Penn State’s defense did rise up and force the Tigers to turn the ball over on downs at Penn State’s two-yard line with 3:08 left in the game. Auburn got the ball back at its 38 with 38 seconds remaining and moved it to Penn State’s 26 in the final 10 seconds, but a pass into the end zone on the final play was broken up.

Penn State had trouble running the ball, finishing with just 94 yards, and Franklin’s leading rusher, Noah Cain, had 19 carries for just 45 yards. But quarterback Sean Clifford was sharp, going 28-of-33 for 280 yards and two TDs. Standout wide receiver Jahan Dotson had a career-high 10 receptions for 78 yards and a score, and tight end Brenton Strange had four catches for 71 yards and a TD.

“Every single time we step on the field, I know the defense has our back and we have the defense’s back. And, we all come together for special teams. So it’s a true family here at Penn State and we’re just glad to be 1-0,” Clifford said to Rowe after the game.

Franklin after the game sang high praise for his senior quarterback, who closed out a signature victory for the Nittany Lions.

“I’m really happy for Sean [Clifford],” Franklin said. “He’s taken a lot of criticism. Really happy for him, he battles his ass off. He’s tough as hell and he played great tonight. So, I’m really happy for him. Obviously, Jahan Dotson is one of the best receivers in the country.”

Penn State opened the season with a 16-10 road victory at Wisconsin, which was ranked No. 18 at the time. Franklin and the Nittany Lions followed up their Week 1 victory with a 44-13 thrashing of Ball State, and now, they have another signature win over an SEC program to add to their resume. The next time they get a ranked team almost certainly will be October 9 at Iowa in what now looms as one of the key games of the entire season.

saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Sean Clifford’s big day leads Penn State past Ball State

Penn State only had one offensive touchdown in last week’s upset victory over Wisconsin. That wasn’t the case this week. Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford had a huge day offensively against Ball State Saturday afternoon, throwing for 230 yards on 21-of-29 passing and a touchdown in the air. On the ground, he had 11 carries for 66 yards — including a 43-yard rush — and a touchdown. He was the driving force as Penn State cruised to a 44-13 win over the Cardinals.
PENN, PA
Onward State

Sean Clifford To Donate All Cameo Proceeds To Big Brothers Big Sisters Of America

Penn State football quarterback and three-time captain Sean Clifford is already using his newfound compensation to his full advantage. The veteran signal-caller announced via Twitter earlier this week that he’ll donate all of this season’s Cameo proceeds to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “I think that the Big Brother...
CHARITIES
Centre Daily

Penn State QB Sean Clifford displays poise in 2-touchdown performance in win over Ball State

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford attacked all three levels of the field on Saturday in the Nittany Lions’ win over Ball State. The redshirt senior quarterback was locked and loaded against Ball State: Complete to Brenton Strange; complete for a touchdown to Jahan Dotson; complete to Cam Sullivan-Brown; complete to Theo Johnson; complete to Keyvonne Lee; complete to Parker Washington; complete to Noah Cain; complete to Devyn Ford; complete to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Clifford even hit two-way player Marquis Wilson for a completion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
Person
Holly Rowe
Onward State

Sean Clifford’s Confident, Methodical Approach Exactly What Penn State Needed Against Ball State

Now two games into the 2021 season, it seems like the 2020 version of Sean Clifford might have been an outlier. Penn State football’s starting quarterback looked confident, calm, and in charge against Ball State Saturday afternoon. He threw for 230 yards at a 21/29 clip with a touchdown and, most importantly, no interceptions — good for a 150.4 quarterback rating.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Sean Clifford sees evolution in his efficiency at quarterback over past year

STATE COLLEGE — Much has changed around Sean Clifford during his five seasons at Penn State, from the skill players around him to the offensive coordinator building the system. But the redshirt senior has attempted to keep his approach the same. Clifford has wanted to be a constant, and that extended into this season under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

After turnover-filled 2020, Sean Clifford focused on 'securing the ball'

Last November, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford laid sprawled on his stomach near midfield at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, watching Nebraska safety Deontai Williams sprint toward a touchdown after fumbling the football. It was one of Clifford's 10 turnovers during an 0-5 start, the second of three consecutive games in which one of those led directly to a defensive score, and the moment that led to his brief benching.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#American Football#The Nittany Lions#Penn State#White Out#Espncfb#Auburn#Tank Bigsby#Tigers#Sec
WTAJ

Auburn will test Sean Clifford’s growth

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State may not be tested by Auburn, but playing Auburn will be a test and the guy many people are looking at is number 14, quarterback Sean Clifford. Clifford did not hide from his 2020 struggles this fall, but made it clear he wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
