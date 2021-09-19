WATCH: Sean Clifford celebrates following game-deciding play

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

No. 10 Penn State got its second win over a ranked opponent this season, holding off No. 22 Auburn 28-20 in the Nittany Lions’ annual “White Out” game, much to the pleasure of quarterback Sean Clifford, who celebrated with the Penn State fans after the victory.

“We’re happy to be 1-0,” head coach James Franklin said to ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the game, making use of his coined catchphrase, “and to do it in front of our fans and our family and our friends. And it’s great to have football back in Happy Valley.”

Franklin’s defense had some problems stopping Auburn’s rushing attack early on in the game, as Auburn’s Tank Bigsby turned 23 carries into 102 yards and two touchdowns. But Penn State’s defense did rise up and force the Tigers to turn the ball over on downs at Penn State’s two-yard line with 3:08 left in the game. Auburn got the ball back at its 38 with 38 seconds remaining and moved it to Penn State’s 26 in the final 10 seconds, but a pass into the end zone on the final play was broken up.

Penn State had trouble running the ball, finishing with just 94 yards, and Franklin’s leading rusher, Noah Cain, had 19 carries for just 45 yards. But quarterback Sean Clifford was sharp, going 28-of-33 for 280 yards and two TDs. Standout wide receiver Jahan Dotson had a career-high 10 receptions for 78 yards and a score, and tight end Brenton Strange had four catches for 71 yards and a TD.

“Every single time we step on the field, I know the defense has our back and we have the defense’s back. And, we all come together for special teams. So it’s a true family here at Penn State and we’re just glad to be 1-0,” Clifford said to Rowe after the game.

Franklin after the game sang high praise for his senior quarterback, who closed out a signature victory for the Nittany Lions.

“I’m really happy for Sean [Clifford],” Franklin said. “He’s taken a lot of criticism. Really happy for him, he battles his ass off. He’s tough as hell and he played great tonight. So, I’m really happy for him. Obviously, Jahan Dotson is one of the best receivers in the country.”

Penn State opened the season with a 16-10 road victory at Wisconsin, which was ranked No. 18 at the time. Franklin and the Nittany Lions followed up their Week 1 victory with a 44-13 thrashing of Ball State, and now, they have another signature win over an SEC program to add to their resume. The next time they get a ranked team almost certainly will be October 9 at Iowa in what now looms as one of the key games of the entire season.