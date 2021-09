LONG TERM VIEW:- In the daily chart, we can see that the Tron price is near support and bulls are not willing to give up the fight. After the 3 red candles we can see one green candle. Let’s have a look at the technical indicators. Firstly, we can see the MACD is showing a red histogram where the MACD line is below the Signal line and there is no sight of the line to change their direction. Secondly we can see that RSI is in a neutral zone near the 44 and it is pointing towards the overbought zone (70) meaning the price is going up. Lastly we can see the MACD as the 20MA and 50MA is above the 100MA but the price has broken the 50MA and the bulls are not able to push the price back above the 50MA.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO