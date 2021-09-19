CNN Reliable Sources Guest Vows Fox News Personalities Will Be ‘Punished’ in the ‘Afterworld’ for Sustaining Big Lie

Joy Reid addressed the conservative freakout in response to President Joe Biden’s announcement of new policies designed to contain Covid-19. Biden said he will ask the Department of Labor to require that companies with 100 or more employees mandate their workers be vaccinated against Covid-19 or receive weekly testing. He also said all federal employees will be required to be vaccinated, except for for postal workers. Those who are unvaccinated must get tested weekly.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO