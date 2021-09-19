CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN Reliable Sources Guest Vows Fox News Personalities Will Be ‘Punished’ in the ‘Afterworld’ for Sustaining Big Lie

By Ken Meyer
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer media critic and CNN regular David Zurawik believes that Fox News will face some kind of otherworldly retribution for having a corrosive impact on American democracy. Zurawik joined Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources conversation about conservatives and their rebuke of facts as presented by the media. As part of his commentary, Zurawik painted Fox as part of the “pro-Trump,” “right-wing” media as he warned about the erosive effect Trump had on American society.

www.mediaite.com

