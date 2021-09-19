CNN Reliable Sources Guest Vows Fox News Personalities Will Be ‘Punished’ in the ‘Afterworld’ for Sustaining Big Lie
Former media critic and CNN regular David Zurawik believes that Fox News will face some kind of otherworldly retribution for having a corrosive impact on American democracy. Zurawik joined Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources conversation about conservatives and their rebuke of facts as presented by the media. As part of his commentary, Zurawik painted Fox as part of the “pro-Trump,” “right-wing” media as he warned about the erosive effect Trump had on American society.www.mediaite.com
Comments / 0