Coaches Poll top 25: Penn State, Ole Miss, BYU among teams making huge gains in college football rankings
Following its 28-20 win over Auburn at home on Saturday evening in front of a White Out crowd, Penn State rose from No. 12 to No. 8 in the rankings to shake up the top 10 of the latest Coaches Poll. And despite playing Alabama exceptionally close in a 31-29 loss, Florida fell from No. 9 to No. 11 in the rankings. The Crimson Tide held on to 64 first-place votes while No. 2 Georgia received the lone other first-place nod.www.cbssports.com
