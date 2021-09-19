CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Go-Go’s ‘Flipped Out’ About Their Rock Hall Induction

By Matt Wardlaw
 5 days ago
The question of whether the Go-Go’s would be able to perform at the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has finally been put to rest. Drummer Gina Schock tells UCR during an exclusive interview that while they were initially "flipped out," everything is sorted and all five members will be in attendance.

