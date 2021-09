Just thought I’d ask if anyone had any insight on what the excuses would be for the unpreformance this week?. Jug, may I call u Jug I’m going to anyway. Are these the excuses u will give the other team. Ur always making excuses why the other team should have won. Joey with his “if’s”. Logan just bobbing his head. Jeff stuttering out the same stuff his dad told him from the 60’s.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO