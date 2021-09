Halloween is only a month away and if you’re in need of a creepy cupcake, scary cookie or ghoulish drink recipe that will spook the bejesus out of your guests, these 13 TikTok Halloween recipes will do just the trick. Halloween is the perfect time for fall menu treats like apple pie, pumpkin pie lattes, caramel apples and festive casseroles. But it’s even more fun when you kick it up a notch and get really creative with your food. It’s also the prime opportunity to show off your creativity by making Ghostbuster cupcakes, (not) poisoned apples, Frankenstein cookies and so much more.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO