Savoring good old-fashioned front porch
Years ago those grand Victorian houses of prosperous people had impressive front porches. It may have been called a veranda. My grandmother’s house had a front porch, but it was built onto a one-story, five-room house. The house where our family lived was small, and we had a front porch. A busy road ran by our house, but my grandmother’s house was in a quiet neighborhood. It was where in summer everyone would gather in the evening and visit with neighbors who passed by or stopped to chat.www.apg-wi.com
