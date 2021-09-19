CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss VC Firm btov Partners Finalizes $135M Fund for Early-Stage Investments in European Digital Tech Startups

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVC firm btov Partners recently revealed that it has finalized the closing of its new digital technologies early-stage fund “with a volume of $135M.”. It’s reportedly the second fund that focuses on digital technologies, and the ninth for btov Partners, to date. Investments in earlier fund generations included firms DeepL, Raisin, SumUp, Orcam, Seven Senders, Ottonova, Urban Sports Club, Ledgy, Foodspring (acquired by Mars) and Data Artisans (acquired by Alibaba).

www.crowdfundinsider.com

