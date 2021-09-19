Clemson drops to No. 8 in FWAA poll
Clemson is No. 8 in the Football Writers Association of America poll this week, which is the lowest there since early in the 2015 season (No. 13). OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Arkansas (60), Coastal Carolina (54), Michigan State (45), Wisconsin (27), North Carolina (10), UCLA (5), Virginia Tech (4), USC (3), Fresno State (2), West Virginia (2), Maryland (2), Auburn (2), TCU (2), Oklahoma State (1), Kansas State (1), Liberty (1), Wake Forest (1).www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0