With the recent news of Justin Fields being named the starting quarterback, it’s important to refresh ourselves on exactly what Justin Fields brings to the table. Every year in the national football league, there are stories about underdogs — players who beat the odds and proved everyone wrong. From Tom Brady falling to pick 199 or George Kittle receiving Iowa’s final scholarship spot on signing day, there are plenty of players who have managed to make it to the NFL — even when they were counted out. Justin Fields is not one of those players, and although his path to the NFL hasn’t been an easy one, it’s one that people have been talking about for a long time.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO