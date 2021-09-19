After 20 years, Jeff Coombs road race reaches the finish line

ABINGTON – A 20-year tradition that started in the wake of 9/11 came to an end Sunday, as the last walker crossed the finish line at the Jeff Coombs Memorial Road Race. The first road race took place in 2002 and has drawn as many as 1,400 people each year. It raises about $50,000 annually to benefit the Jeff Coombs Memorial Foundation, named for the Abington father who was killed on 9/11. He was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11.