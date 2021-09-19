CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather For Dolphins vs. Bills Today Could Be Brutal

An external factor could play a major role in Sunday’s AFC East game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills: the heat. The temperature in Miami Gardens at kick-off is expected to be 89 degrees Farenheit, but with 61 percent humidity and the sun beating down on Hard Rock Stadium that heat should feel much closer to 100 degrees. That means players on the field will surely be feeling the effects while trying to play for a win in Sunday’s important division game.

