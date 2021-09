Edna May Priddy, age 75, of Findlay, died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at her residence. A joint visitation and funeral service will be held with her husband, James, on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. The visitation will be from 10:00 am to 2:00pm and the service will be at 2:00pm. Pastor Joshua Thilmony will officiate and interment will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project and online memorials are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO