Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Ravens vs. Chiefs picks, predictions by expert on 16-4 roll

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens are hoping to return to the form which saw them win the final five games of the regular season in 2020 when they open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens (0-1), who lost the season opener at Las Vegas 33-27 in overtime, have won nine or more games in four consecutive seasons entering this year. The Chiefs (1-0), who beat the Browns 33-29 at home last week, have had six consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins. Kansas City has made the postseason in seven of the past eight years, including six straight, and has played in the past two Super Bowls, winning it all in 2019.

