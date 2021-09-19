CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Road closed!!

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

Bristol Road is closed between Rt 611 and Kelly Rd due to a large tree down, road is not passable. Do not drive around barricades!. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.

bucks.crimewatchpa.com

hoiabc.com

Peoria road closed due to crash

PEORIA, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Peoria Police confirm that Eastbound Charter Oak is currently closed at Orange Prairie in Peoria due to an accident. This accident, according to Police Dispatch, involves a school bus. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured. We have a crew...
PEORIA, IL
NWI.com

Silhavy Road and Evans Avenue closed in Valparaiso

Silhavy Road and Evans Avenue are being closed on the east side of Valparaiso for road and other infrastructure work. For the next month, only southbound traffic will be allowed on Silhavy Avenue from Baldwin Court, through Evans Avenue and toward John Howell Drive. No traffic will be allowed on Evans Avenue east of Silhavy Road between the intersection and Ind. 49.
VALPARAISO, IN
crimewatchpa.com

Driving on Right Side of Roadway (S)

On 09/12/2021 at approximately 0158 hours, Palmyra Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of East Main Street. The driver was identified as Gilberto Olivencia Rivera. During the course of the stop it was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. On 09/14/2021 charges... All...
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft F3

On September 6, 2021 around 8:39 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Walmart, 3400 Hartzdale Drive, for a report of non-active theft. Upon arrival, loss prevention informed officers that the theft occurred on August 25th around 10:48 PM. A white male with a beard... All site...
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

Traffic Alert

Pa Route 10 is limited to one lane at Golf Course Road due to a tree down on wires. Please drive with extra caution in this area. First Responders are on scene. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
TRAFFIC
Mount Olive Tribune

Another Duplin County road closed

BEULAVILLE - A section of Durwood Evans Road in Duplin County closed Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Both directions of the road near Catherine Square Road will remain closed through Sept. 30 while a DOT crew does maintenance on a pipe. Drivers will be detoured onto George...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
crimewatchpa.com

FOURTH STREET CLOSED (Locust St to Avenue I)

Fourth Street, from Locust Street to Avenue I, will be closed during Columbia Borough's 4th Friday Event on September 24, 2021 from approximately 4:30pm-8:30pm for the Merchant's Association to host live music in the Borough owned lot at 4th and Locust Streets. Please use alternate routes during this time period.
POLITICS
MyStateline.com

Crash on Alpine closes down road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A three car crash shut down one of Rockford’s busiest roads. Officers were reportedly called to North Alpine near Rural Street around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night, where they found a white sedan thrown off the road in a line of tress, and crushed in several areas. A black car was also badly damaged. There has been no word on the third vehicle involved.
ROCKFORD, IL
crimewatchpa.com

Vehicle Crash in the 200 block of N. Farmersville Rd

West Earl Township, Pa – An Akron male has been cited for numerous traffic violations after he was involved in a vehicle crash. On September 17, 2021 at 7:00AM WEPD was dispatched to a vehicle crash in the 200 block of N. Farmersville Road. It was reported that a vehicle struck a utility pole and ended up in a farm field. The vehicle was not occupied at the time the incident was reported.
AKRON, PA
WTVQ

Flooding closes, damages Bath County roads

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A number of Bath County roads, including Highway 36, were. closed by flooding Wednesday morning and several suffered damage. According to the Bath County Emergency Management, White Oak Road, Wyoming Road Highway 111 at Bluerock and Highway 36 all were among those flooded or damaged or both.
BATH COUNTY, KY
crimewatchpa.com

Found Property

On September 19, 2021, someone turned in a set of keys they found at the Briar Creek Lake. Please contact us at 570-759-0354 if they belong to you. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mycentraloregon.com

Lava Butte Road Closed To Vehicles

Effective immediately, vehicle access to the top of Lava Butte is temporarily closed due to construction along the section of road between Lava Lands Visitor Center’s entrance station and the Lava Butte road gate. Pedestrian and bike access up Lava Butte remain open. Visitors planning to hike or bike the Lava Butte road should follow the sidewalk and observe all posted signage around the construction area to safely reach the pedestrian gate.
TRAFFIC
WHIO Dayton

Road closed for six weeks in Champaign County

CONCORD TOWNSHIP — Lippincott Road in Concord Twp. will be closed for approximately six weeks. According to a news release, the Champaign County engineer announced that Monday, Sept. 13, between Yearion Road and Upper Valley Pike, rehabilitation will begin on an existing prestressed concrete box beam bridge over Mad River.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WITN

Portion of New Bern street closed for road work

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of a New Bern street will be closed for road work Thursday morning. Pollack Street between Bern Street and Eden Street in New Bern will be repaved following the storm drain replacement project. The block will be closed from 8 a.m.- noon. City...
NEW BERN, NC
Lexington County Chronicle

Crash with injuries results in closed road in Lexington

The Lexington Police Department is reporting a crash with injuries, Tuesday morning. The collision is at West Main Street at Park Road. At about 8:15 a.m. all inbound lanes were reported as being blocked. Police, Fire and EMS units are on the scene. Police were asking drivers to seek an...
LEXINGTON, SC
whcuradio.com

Part of Spencer Road closes Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Phase two of an ongoing road work project on Spencer Road is set to start Monday. From Stone Quarry to the Elmira Road Traffic Circle, crews will be on site to mill and pave the north lane of Spencer Road. The area will be closed to...
ITHACA, NY
crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft M1

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 8:58 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to an active retail theft at Sheetz, 1508 Cedar Cliff Drive. Around 8:21 PM, a black male arrived in a black Chrysler Aspen and parked on the drive thru entrance side. He walked into the door and then...
RETAIL
kingstonthisweek.com

Collision closes St. Anne Road in North Glengarry

NORTH GLENGARRY — A portion of St. Anne Road / County Road 21 was closed Thursday evening, following a collision between a motorcycle and motor vehicle. SDG OPP said that shortly before 5 p.m., the driver of the motorcycle was eastbound on St. Anne Road when it was struck by someone driving a motor vehicle, who subsequently fled the area. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
TRAFFIC
crimewatchpa.com

Duties at a stop sign (S)

Christian Alexander Hicks, of Lititz, has been charged by NLCRPD with 3 counts of DUI and associated traffic offences. On June 17th Christian was stopped on Doe Run Road in Penn Township for failing to stop at a stop sign and driving out of his lane. During the investigation he was found to be...
LITITZ, PA

