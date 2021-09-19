CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/07 PM 7.1 1.5 0.8 2 Minor 20/08 AM 6.5 0.9 0.8 3 None 20/08 PM 7.0 1.4 0.8 3 Minor 21/08 AM 6.7 1.1 0.9 3 None 21/09 PM 7.0 1.4 1.0 3-4 Minor 22/09 AM 6.4 0.8 0.6 3 None Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/07 PM 6.0 1.5 0.8 2 Minor 20/07 AM 5.5 1.0 0.7 2 None 20/08 PM 5.8 1.3 0.7 3 None 21/08 AM 5.7 1.2 0.8 3 None 21/09 PM 5.7 1.2 0.8 3 None 22/09 AM 5.7 1.2 0.8 3 None

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 12:18 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/12 AM 4.1 1.7 1.6 0 Minor 24/01 PM 2.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/01 AM 3.4 1.0 0.9 0 None 25/01 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 0 None 26/01 AM 3.4 1.0 1.0 0 None 26/02 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Indian Head is at 10:11 AM this morning. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 5:01 AM this morning. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 6:17 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 4.1 2.2 2.1 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.7 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 3.0 1.1 1.1 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 3.0 1.1 1.2 0 None 25/06 PM 3.2 1.3 1.2 0 None
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Indian Head is at 10:11 AM this morning. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 5:01 AM this morning. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 6:17 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 4.1 2.2 2.1 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.7 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 3.0 1.1 1.1 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 3.0 1.1 1.2 0 None 25/06 PM 3.2 1.3 1.2 0 None
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in Kent County, Maryland. * WHEN...Until noon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in bayside communities and along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Tolchester Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.8 ft, Major 3.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/09 AM 3.9 2.2 2.2 Minor 23/10 PM 3.0 1.3 1.0 None 24/10 AM 2.1 0.4 0.5 None 24/11 PM 2.7 1.0 0.7 None 25/11 AM 2.4 0.7 0.9 None 25/11 PM 2.8 1.1 0.8 None
KENT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 10:41 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low- lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 6:40 PM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 4:55 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 PM 3.0 1.6 1.6 0 Minor 24/05 AM 2.0 0.6 0.8 0 None 24/07 PM 2.4 1.0 0.8 0 None 25/07 AM 2.2 0.8 1.0 0 None 25/08 PM 2.6 1.2 1.0 0 None 26/07 AM 2.2 0.8 1.1 0 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/04 PM 3.2 1.7 1.6 1 Minor 24/05 AM 2.4 0.9 0.8 1 None 24/05 PM 2.4 0.9 0.7 1 None 25/05 AM 2.3 0.8 0.8 1 None 25/06 PM 2.5 1.0 0.9 1 None 26/06 AM 2.5 1.0 1.0 1 None
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around or just above one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/04 PM 3.8 1.7 1.5 1 MODERATE 24/04 AM 3.0 0.9 0.9 2 NONE 24/04 PM 2.9 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/05 AM 2.8 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 25/05 PM 3.0 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 26/05 AM 2.7 0.6 0.8 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 PM 3.7 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 24/07 AM 3.1 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 24/07 PM 3.0 1.0 0.8 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.6 0.6 0.7 1 NONE 25/08 PM 2.8 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 26/08 AM 2.6 0.6 0.8 1 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 12:18 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/12 AM 4.1 1.7 1.6 0 Minor 24/01 PM 2.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/01 AM 3.4 1.0 0.9 0 None 25/01 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 0 None 26/01 AM 3.4 1.0 1.0 0 None 26/02 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect one to one and a half feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 PM 3.7 1.8 1.8 1 MINOR 24/06 AM 2.9 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/06 PM 2.6 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.5 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 25/07 PM 2.6 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 26/07 AM 2.6 0.7 1.0 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/04 PM 3.5 2.0 1.8 1 MODERATE 24/04 AM 2.9 1.4 1.3 1 NONE 24/05 PM 2.6 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 25/04 AM 2.4 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 25/05 PM 2.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 26/05 AM 2.6 1.1 1.1 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/01 PM 3.1 1.7 1.4 1-2 MINOR 24/01 AM 2.7 1.3 1.2 1-2 NONE 24/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1-2 NONE 25/02 AM 2.3 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 26/02 AM 2.3 0.9 0.9 1 NONE
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico, and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around or just above one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/04 PM 3.8 1.7 1.5 1 MODERATE 24/04 AM 3.0 0.9 0.9 2 NONE 24/04 PM 2.9 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/05 AM 2.8 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 25/05 PM 3.0 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 26/05 AM 2.7 0.6 0.8 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/03 PM 3.7 1.5 1.7 2 MINOR 24/03 AM 3.0 0.8 1.2 1-2 NONE 24/03 PM 2.9 0.7 0.8 1-2 NONE 25/03 AM 2.5 0.3 0.8 1 NONE 25/04 PM 3.0 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 26/04 AM 2.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 3.5 0.6 0.2 4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 2 NONE 24/11 AM 3.9 1.0 0.6 3 NONE 24/11 PM 3.5 0.6 0.8 2 NONE 25/12 PM 3.8 0.9 0.6 1-2 NONE 26/12 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/11 AM 3.5 0.7 0.5 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.4 0.6 0.7 1-2 NONE 24/12 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 2-3 NONE 25/12 AM 3.5 0.7 1.0 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 3.9 1.1 1.0 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4-5 NONE 24/10 AM 4.7 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 24/10 PM 4.0 0.3 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 AM 4.6 0.9 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 PM 3.7 0.0 0.7 3 NONE
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Indian Head is at 10:11 AM. High tide at Dahlgren is occurring now. High tide at Goose Bay is at occurring now. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 4.1 2.2 2.1 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.7 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 3.0 1.1 1.1 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 3.0 1.1 1.2 0 None 25/06 PM 3.2 1.3 1.2 0 None
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 3.5 0.6 0.2 4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 2 NONE 24/11 AM 3.9 1.0 0.6 3 NONE 24/11 PM 3.5 0.6 0.8 2 NONE 25/12 PM 3.8 0.9 0.6 1-2 NONE 26/12 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/11 AM 3.5 0.7 0.5 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.4 0.6 0.7 1-2 NONE 24/12 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 2-3 NONE 25/12 AM 3.5 0.7 1.0 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 3.9 1.1 1.0 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4-5 NONE 24/10 AM 4.7 1.0 0.8 4 NONE 24/10 PM 4.0 0.3 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 AM 4.6 0.9 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 PM 3.7 0.0 0.7 3 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 10:41 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 9:27 PM and 9:22 AM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 10:36 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/09 PM 3.1 1.4 1.5 0-1 Minor 24/09 AM 1.9 0.2 0.6 0 None 24/11 PM 2.4 0.7 0.7 0 None 25/10 AM 2.2 0.5 1.0 0 None 25/11 PM 2.7 1.0 1.0 0 None 26/10 AM 2.2 0.5 1.1 0-1 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/09 PM 3.3 1.6 1.5 0-1 Minor 24/09 AM 2.5 0.8 1.0 0 None 24/10 PM 2.8 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/10 AM 2.4 0.7 1.0 0 None 25/10 PM 2.8 1.1 1.0 0 None 26/10 AM 2.5 0.8 1.2 0-1 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: New Castle COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas of Salem County in New Jersey, and New Castle County in Delaware. * WHEN...Until 3:00 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in bayside communities and along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Reedy Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/01 PM 7.9 2.1 2.0 Minor 24/02 AM 6.5 0.7 0.7 None 24/02 PM 6.9 1.1 0.9 None 25/03 AM 6.5 0.7 0.9 None 25/03 PM 7.0 1.2 1.1 None 26/03 AM 6.4 0.6 1.0 None
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Salem COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas of Salem County in New Jersey, and New Castle County in Delaware. * WHEN...Until 3:00 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in bayside communities and along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Reedy Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/01 PM 7.9 2.1 2.0 Minor 24/02 AM 6.5 0.7 0.7 None 24/02 PM 6.9 1.1 0.9 None 25/03 AM 6.5 0.7 0.9 None 25/03 PM 7.0 1.2 1.1 None 26/03 AM 6.4 0.6 1.0 None
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

