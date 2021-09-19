Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-19 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/07 PM 7.1 1.5 0.8 2 Minor 20/08 AM 6.5 0.9 0.8 3 None 20/08 PM 7.0 1.4 0.8 3 Minor 21/08 AM 6.7 1.1 0.9 3 None 21/09 PM 7.0 1.4 1.0 3-4 Minor 22/09 AM 6.4 0.8 0.6 3 None Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/07 PM 6.0 1.5 0.8 2 Minor 20/07 AM 5.5 1.0 0.7 2 None 20/08 PM 5.8 1.3 0.7 3 None 21/08 AM 5.7 1.2 0.8 3 None 21/09 PM 5.7 1.2 0.8 3 None 22/09 AM 5.7 1.2 0.8 3 Nonealerts.weather.gov
