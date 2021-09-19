Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-20 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/10 PM 5.9 1.2 0.8 N/A Minor 20/10 AM 5.5 0.8 0.8 N/A Minor 20/10 PM 5.8 1.1 0.8 N/A Minor 21/11 AM 5.8 1.1 1.0 N/A Minor 21/11 PM 5.8 1.1 0.9 N/A Minor 22/11 AM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor