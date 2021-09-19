CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Rumors: These Teams Are Interested In Free Agent Richard Sherman

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Richard Sherman reportedly is drawing interest from multiple teams, all of whom have very legitimate shots of reaching the NFL playoffs this season. Sherman, who currently is a free agent, was contacted by the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers last week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Tampa Bay cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time after injuring his elbow in the Bucs’ season opener.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

49ers' Kyle Shanahan says adding Richard Sherman to team is 'always a possibility'

In the aftermath of Jason Verrett potentially tearing his ACL, the question for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers is now this: who will come in to replace a veteran presence in the secondary?. That question came up in the postgame press conference following San Francisco's 41-33 nail-biter win against the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens Rumors: Sign Richard Sherman? Lamar Jackson Contract? Marquise Brown Breakout? + Odafe Oweh

Today’s Baltimore Ravens news and rumors highlight the possibility of the Ravens signing veteran cornerback Richard Sherman. We also take a look at Lamar Jackson’s contract extension update and rumors of what he might get when he gets extended. Is this the year Marquise Brown breaks out and becomes a legit WR1 + Odafe Oweh wins AFC defensive player of the week! Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Ravens news and rumors. Get year-round coverage and stay up-to-date on everything going on with your Ravens: https://www.youtube.com/RavensTV?sub_... With the Ravens injuries going into the 2021 NFL season there have been plenty of holes in the roster especially at running back and cornerback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

Richard Sherman might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster. The 33-year-old defensive back remains a free agent, though that probably won’t be the case for very long. Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, has reportedly been receiving calls from multiple NFL teams heading into Week 2. NFL.com’s Tom...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Stephen Jones on Richard Sherman: Cowboys 'Certainly Do Our Homework' on Free Agents

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for some defensive help, and a big-name free agent is still available. During an appearance on K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked about the possibility of adding cornerback Richard Sherman. "We don’t really get...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
ESPN

Sidney Jones? Richard Sherman? Where Seahawks could turn for spark at cornerback

RENTON, Wash. -- Whether or not the Seattle Seahawks are good enough at cornerback was their biggest personnel question of the offseason, after they let Shaquill Griffin walk in free agency and hoped to get by with Ahkello Witherspoon as a cheaper replacement. It remained their biggest question when they...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Richard Sherman Reunion Remains On Seahawks’ Radar

After several weeks off the grid, Richard Sherman has now been connected to three teams since his July arrest. The former All-Pro cornerback has spoken with the Buccaneers and 49ers, and Albert Breer of SI.com notes a Seahawks reunion remains on the table. Sherman, 33, is aiming toward playing this...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Nfl Network#American Football#The New England Patriots
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians confirms Buccaneers have touched base with Richard Sherman

The Buccaneers have shown some interest in free agent cornerback Richard Sherman. Bucs coach Bruce Arians confirmed today that General Manager Jason Licht has touched base with Sherman when asked about a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that the Bucs contacted Sherman after cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered a Week One injury.
NFL
49erswebzone

Rapoport feels Richard Sherman to 49ers ‘would be a really good addition’

942 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Could Richard Sherman returning to the San Francisco 49ers be on the horizon for the veteran cornerback? Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the two sides had been in contact about the possibility but didn't indicate anything was imminent.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers could be perfect landing spot for Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman remains unsigned but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been in contact and could be a perfect spot for the veteran cornerback. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is one of the most respected units in the NFL, as they should be considering that they helped pave the way to a Super Bowl victory last year. However, the secondary was one aspect of the team that, though they performed at an extremely high level down the stretch, seemed as if it could regress.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Richard Sherman, 49ers, Seahawks

Veteran CB Richard Sherman is looking to get back in the league and has some interest, namely from the 49ers and Buccaneers. However, his legal situation stemming from an incident at his in-laws this summer weighs a bit on things. Sherman faces five misdemeanor charges including for DUI and trespassing. He doesn’t expect his case to be resolved until after the season and doesn’t see why he shouldn’t be able to play in the meantime.
NFL
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers reached out to cornerback Richard Sherman

With a dark cloud hanging above the Buccaneers’ cornerback room, having lost Sean Murphy-Bunting to an elbow injury for an unknown length of time and now having Carlton Davis banged up, the Bucs appear to be looking in different directions to help shore up their starting lineup in the secondary. That means reaching out to a former Super Bowl champion, a five time Pro Bowler, and a three time All-Pro - Richard Sherman.
NFL
fanaticsview.com

Bruce Arians talks Richard Sherman Interest, Tampa’s Win vs. Atlanta & Fournette vs. Jones at RB

Arians on Ronald Jones’ struggles: “This is his third year…His play isn’t as good as it should be”. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t hold back when speaking of his RB group. The pair of Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette hasn’t really flourished to start the year, as both have combined for a total of 125 yards on the ground in two games.
NFL
TMZ.com

Richard Sherman Makes Pitch To NFL GMs, Don't Judge Me Off My Arrest

Richard Sherman is still gunning to play football in 2021 ... and he's imploring any GM interested in signing him to judge him off his game tape -- not his wild July arrest. "I've got a decade worth of resume that should stand more firmly than a momentarily lapse in judgment," Sherman said. "I've got a decade worth of character and tape to be judged off of."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman opens up about his personal life and his NFL future

Cornerback Richard Sherman recently spoke with Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar about the incident in July for which he faces five charges — criminal trespass in the second degree, malicious mischief in the third degree, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence, and reckless endangerment of roadway workers. Sherman discusses what his thought process was at the time, goes deep into how he’s worked to get his mind in a different place since then, and what he would say to anyone who wonders if he should have a place in the NFL based on that incident.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
25K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy