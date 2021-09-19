NFL Rumors: These Teams Are Interested In Free Agent Richard Sherman

Today’s Baltimore Ravens news and rumors highlight the possibility of the Ravens signing veteran cornerback Richard Sherman. We also take a look at Lamar Jackson’s contract extension update and rumors of what he might get when he gets extended. Is this the year Marquise Brown breaks out and becomes a legit WR1 + Odafe Oweh wins AFC defensive player of the week! Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Ravens news and rumors. Get year-round coverage and stay up-to-date on everything going on with your Ravens: https://www.youtube.com/RavensTV?sub_... With the Ravens injuries going into the 2021 NFL season there have been plenty of holes in the roster especially at running back and cornerback.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO