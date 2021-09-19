NFL Rumors: These Teams Are Interested In Free Agent Richard Sherman
Richard Sherman reportedly is drawing interest from multiple teams, all of whom have very legitimate shots of reaching the NFL playoffs this season. Sherman, who currently is a free agent, was contacted by the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers last week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Tampa Bay cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time after injuring his elbow in the Bucs’ season opener.nesn.com
Comments / 0