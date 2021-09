After dying Xalena Windsor was sent into the world of You Are The Red Beams To My Ivory Dice as a side character. She was very sick in her past life and was now given a new life where she is healthy. However after dying she had a conversation with the God who transported her there and it was a very unpleasant conversation. Her goal of this life is to balance the life of a noblewoman and to try to find the God who sent her there.