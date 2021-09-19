CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working Title (suggestions welcome) | Taken/Switch

By Narrans
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJellal, younger brother to Karna, finds himself in a precarious situation - his sister is trapped and a giant is approaching. These giants have never seemed interested in setting traps until now - and Jellal doesn't know what to do. Desperately, he offers an alternative. What will happen to him? What were the giant's intentions with his sister? And what is it - he - going to do to Jellal now?

