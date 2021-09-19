Tenure-Track Faculty Position in African and Africana Studies

Here we recognize and celebrate Duke colleagues who have recently been awarded tenure. Earning tenure after a rigorous review process by peers and leaders inside and outside Duke is a testament to the caliber of each individual faculty member and the impact of their research, teaching and mentoring, and their reputation among their peers. It is also, in a way, an invitation to be a partner in shaping the future of Duke and its mission, playing a role in advancing its academic excellence and making it a more equitable and engaged institution.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO