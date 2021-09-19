CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Family That Traded Spaces

By Amy Unger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHGTV may have a lock on all things related to the home buying and renovation experience—the good, the bad and the ugly—but there’s a different kind of real estate story that could add a unique twist to its lineup. Call it Home Swap: Lehigh Valley. Andrew Carpenter and his wife, Dana Carpenter, arranged a permanent switch with his parents, John and Sarah Carpenter. But there is one thing that separates their story from a typical HGTV plot line: there’s no drama. All parties involved are not only still speaking to each other, they’re raving about the changes made to their now former dwellings.

