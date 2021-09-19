Joe Rohde Speaks Out on Guests Tossing Hair Ties on Expedition Everest

If you have ever been on Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, you may have noticed that there are a lot of hair ties at the top of the mountain. For some odd reason, when Guests approach the broken tracks of Expedition Everest, it has become a tradition for many to toss a hair tie on the rockwork before going backward. There are probably hundreds if not thousands of hair ties that have been thrown on top of the rocks in the past, and even when Cast Members remove the hair ties, the mountain is quickly replenished shortly after.