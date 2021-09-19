CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Death part of GOP governing

Can it get anymore perverse? We have the means and opportunity to squash the COVID-19 pandemic and a majority of politicians in one political party and supporters are peddling death. There is a century worth of scientific evidence supporting masks and vaccines. Most school districts require a series of vaccinations...

Cleveland.com

GOP has strayed far from the Reagan ideal of responsibility in governance

When I was growing up, the Republican Party was the party of “responsibility.” Responsibility for your own actions, and for the actions we took for our fellow citizens. Said President Ronald Reagan on Sept. 26, 1987: “Unfortunately, Congress consistently brings the government to the edge of default before facing its responsibility. This brinkmanship threatens the holders of government bonds and those who rely on Social Security and veterans benefits. Interest rates would skyrocket, instability would occur in financial markets, and the federal deficit would soar.”
U.S. POLITICS
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Report the truth

A reporter wrote a very biased article on citizens confronting Democratic politicians on 9/14/21. He omitted factual info on the fact that U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) advocated nationally for this type of conduct. It resulted in Republicans being verbally attacked at restaurants, public meetings and on the street. Where were the Democrats advising Waters to stop this confrontational behavior? The reporter omitted this critical truth in reporting facts. Why? Truth in reporting is critical, first lesson in honest journalism.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

As the GOP renounces democratic governance, the rationale to keep the filibuster is evaporating

We already know Donald Trump tried to steal the election. We have a tape of his call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pleading to “find” more votes. We have notes from then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue documenting Trump’s attempt to have the Justice Department declare the election “corrupt" and then “leave the rest to me” and congressional allies. And we have Trump’s own words over weeks, culminating in his call for protesters to march on the Capitol ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump continues to insist he won and recently demanded Raffensperger “decertify” the election.
U.S. POLITICS
Reading Eagle

Letter: GOP election probe must be challenged

Our Republican legislators have subpoenaed your voting records and personal information, no matter who you are, where you live or how you voted. No matter that there is absolutely no evidence or even suspicion that you voted illegally, lawmakers are demanding that your personal information be given to a third party.
ELECTIONS
ncadvertiser.com

Conservatives are dying to own the libs - can anyone use that logic to get them vaccinated?

Arranging your entire political worldview around being against something can have very strange drawbacks. One recent example: A significant number of Republicans in a large number of red states are, essentially, dying in order to own the libs. At least one conservative writer is pushing back, but even his efforts show how convoluted and dangerous this strain of thinking has become.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Dems rope debt to government funding, lassoing GOP into clash

Democratic leaders announced they would pursue lifting the debt limit through legislation that requires bipartisan support in the Senate, despite opposition from the GOP. Democratic leaders mapped out a plan on Monday to tackle a pair of ominous fiscal deadlines over the coming weeks. Now their members are waiting to see how they’ll pull it off.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: GOP governors ignoring science and harming children

Regarding "Death of child added to toll as Missouri tops 11,000 COVID-19 deaths" (Sept. 14): According to a Sept. 9 American Academy of Pediatrics report, of the 10 states having the highest levels of pediatric coronavirus per 100,000 juveniles, nine are led by Republican governors. Is this coincidence or the result of enforcing policies based on partisan politics rather than medical science?
KIDS
NWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why any government intervention at all?

Republicans are absolutely correct. Biden’s effort to make us safer by making efforts to get people vaccinated, wear masks to protect themselves as well as the rest of us is just another example of egregious government overreach. Why do we need traffic signals, speed limits? Our roads belong to us....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Gov. Sununu and GOP stoke vaccine mistrust

Governor Sununu argues Biden's vaccine mandate will spark "instability and mistrust". Yet it has been his own political party that has, from the beginning of the pandemic, sown "instability and mistrust" regarding COVID severity and contagion, the science supporting masks and vaccines and distrust of medical and epidemiological experts. His...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lancaster Online

GOP behavior on COVID-19 (letter)

I am beginning to think a deeply disturbing thought: I believe that a large percentage of those in the Republican Party are sabotaging the health of American citizens in an effort to make President Joe Biden look bad and set up Democratic defeats in the 2022 election and beyond. I...
U.S. POLITICS
Galesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: Government overreach on full display

Editor, Register-Mail: Stand behind your principles, make sacrifices and take action. Going forward it is clear standing up for your principles may require increasing amounts of sacrifice. If restrictions of movement, travel, health, and education can be implemented by a government (in other western countries particularly) in the name of a health emergency, it is not to hard to imagine additional restrictions imposed in the name of a climate emergency for instance. It is also easy to foresee a health emergency requiring firearm ownership to be illegal. It would not have to be enforced in the short term, but slow encroachments of liberties over a generation or two along with the discouragement of free thought in education would eliminate most freedom fighters. George Orwell saw part of this decades ago. He said, “Football, beer, and above all, gambling, filled up the horizons of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult.”
EDUCATION
Reading Eagle

Letter: Government needs to act on COVID vaccine for kids

Sen. Bob Casey visited Reading to present his Five Freedoms for America’s Children plan (“Investing in children,” Reading Eagle, Sept. 14). I was saddened that the coverage of the event had no mention at all of COVID-19 vaccine for children of his constituents under 12. I am a very sad...
READING, PA
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Moving on

After many years in public service and 20 as your town clerk, I have decided my next chapter is retirement and spending more time with my wife and family. I can’t thank all of you enough for your support. Whereas I won’t be living in town anymore, my heart will always be in Orange.
ORANGE, CT
Standard-Examiner

Reich: What happened to the GOP that stood for limited government?

I’m old enough to remember when the Republican Party stood for limited government — when Ronald Reagan thundered “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.”. Today’s Republican Party, while still claiming to stand for limited government, is practicing just the opposite: government intrusion everywhere. Republican...
U.S. POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Conservative Republicans under fire for flouting mask requirement at the state Capitol complex during forum on vaccination mandates

Signs posted outside the state Capitol complex said masks are required for entry, but inside Wednesday’s public forum on COVID-19 vaccination mandates, most of the Republican lawmakers and members of the public were unmasked. The decision by the overwhelming majority of the legislature’s Conservative Caucus to forego and flout public health guidelines coverings drew a stern denunciation from ...
HARTFORD, CT

