Letter: Death part of GOP governing

Editor, Register-Mail: Stand behind your principles, make sacrifices and take action. Going forward it is clear standing up for your principles may require increasing amounts of sacrifice. If restrictions of movement, travel, health, and education can be implemented by a government (in other western countries particularly) in the name of a health emergency, it is not to hard to imagine additional restrictions imposed in the name of a climate emergency for instance. It is also easy to foresee a health emergency requiring firearm ownership to be illegal. It would not have to be enforced in the short term, but slow encroachments of liberties over a generation or two along with the discouragement of free thought in education would eliminate most freedom fighters. George Orwell saw part of this decades ago. He said, “Football, beer, and above all, gambling, filled up the horizons of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult.”

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO