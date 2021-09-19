Watch La Palma Volcano Erupt on Spanish Canary Islands as Residents Evacuate

Guatemala's Fuego volcano began a strong eruptive phase on Thursday, spewing lava and ash in a series of explosions that have not yet forced any evacuations, authorities said. The eruptions produced a long river of lava flowing down to the base of the volcano, some 35 kilometers (22 miles) southwest of the capital Guatemala City, said Emilio Barillas of the Insivumeh volcano institute. "Activity that is taking place at the moment corresponds to the beginning of an eruption of strombolian character," Barillas said, using the scientific word for a mix of explosions and lava flow. Fuego, 3.7 kilometers high (12,240 feet), is one of three active volcanoes in Guatemala.

