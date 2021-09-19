Watch La Palma Volcano Erupt on Spanish Canary Islands as Residents Evacuate
Authorities urged residents to “exercise extreme caution” after a volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, according to Reuters. A flood of lava, smoke, and ash engulfed the air near the southern national park, Cumbre Vieja at El Paso. Authorities maintain that residents should steer clear of the area and avoid the roads. The islands’ government says vulnerable populations and some farm animals from around the area had already been evacuated as volcano alerts dramatically increased prior to the eruption.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0