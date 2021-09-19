CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Watch La Palma Volcano Erupt on Spanish Canary Islands as Residents Evacuate

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities urged residents to “exercise extreme caution” after a volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, according to Reuters. A flood of lava, smoke, and ash engulfed the air near the southern national park, Cumbre Vieja at El Paso. Authorities maintain that residents should steer clear of the area and avoid the roads. The islands’ government says vulnerable populations and some farm animals from around the area had already been evacuated as volcano alerts dramatically increased prior to the eruption.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Canary Islands volcano: 'Miracle house' escapes lava

A dramatic image shows a house in the Canary Islands that has managed to escape lava from an erupting volcano. People on social media have dubbed the residence in La Palma a "miracle house". The volcano started erupting on Sunday. More than 200 homes have been destroyed and about 6,000...
WORLD
AFP

Guatemala volcano erupts but no evacuations yet

Guatemala's Fuego volcano began a strong eruptive phase on Thursday, spewing lava and ash in a series of explosions that have not yet forced any evacuations, authorities said. The eruptions produced a long river of lava flowing down to the base of the volcano, some 35 kilometers (22 miles) southwest of the capital Guatemala City, said Emilio Barillas of the Insivumeh volcano institute. "Activity that is taking place at the moment corresponds to the beginning of an eruption of strombolian character," Barillas said, using the scientific word for a mix of explosions and lava flow. Fuego, 3.7 kilometers high (12,240 feet), is one of three active volcanoes in Guatemala.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Canary Islands volcano: 'Miracle house' escapes lava

A dramatic image shows a house in the Canary Islands that has managed to escape lava from an erupting volcano. People on social media have dubbed the residence in La Palma a "miracle house". The volcano started erupting on Sunday. More than 200 homes have been destroyed and about 6,000...
WORLD
ABC Action News

Lava flow slows from volcanic eruption on Spanish island

TODOQUE, Canary Islands — The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands has slowed significantly. That raised doubts Thursday about whether it will fan out across the land and destroy more homes instead of flowing into the sea. A giant river of lava slowed to 13...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Canary Islands#La Palma#Eruption#Extreme Weather#Spanish#Reuters#Cumbre Vieja
TheDailyBeast

JetBlue Passenger Storms Cockpit, Strangles Flight Attendant, Breaks Out of Restraints

A flight from Boston to San Juan landed Wednesday evening with one passenger restrained to a chair with multiple seatbelt extenders after an insane mid-air altercation, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast. The passenger, a man named Khalil El Dahr, had attempted to make a phone call near the end of the flight and “became angry about the call’s unsuccess.” Roughly 45 minutes before landing, he pulled himself out of his seat and rushed towards the cockpit, yelling in Spanish and Arabic that someone should shoot and kill him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Weather Channel

Lava from Volcanic Eruption Enters Populated Area in Spain's Canary Islands! (PHOTOS)

Lava has destroyed more than 100 homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption last Sunday on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from four villages. The lava was mostly flowing in unpopulated areas, but was gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline by Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC26

Lava flow slows from volcanic eruption on Spanish island

TODOQUE, Canary Islands — The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands has slowed significantly. That raised doubts Thursday about whether it will fan out across the land and destroy more homes instead of flowing into the sea. A giant river of lava slowed to 13...
WORLD
Fox News

Lava flow slows on Spanish island after volcanic eruption

The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands has slowed significantly, raising doubts Thursday about whether it will fan out across the land and destroy more homes instead of flowing into the sea. A giant river of lava slowed to four meters (13 feet) per hour...
EUROPE
stlouisnews.net

First eruption on Canary Islands in 50 years, population flees lava

LAS PALMAS, Canary Islands: Lava flowing from the first volcanic eruption in 50 years on Spain's Canary Islands destroyed some 100 houses and forced the evacuation of 5,500 people, authorities said earlier this week. An official added that the flow of molten rock, which was expected to reach the Atlantic...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain fly to La Palma to meet evacuees sheltering at a military barracks after their homes were swallowed by lava

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain flew to La Palma to meet locals who were evacuated after a volcanic eruption swallowed hundreds of homes. The Spanish royals chatted with some of the 6,000 people who were evacuated from hotels and houses on the island and have since been placed at the El Fuerte military barracks in Brena Baja village.
EUROPE
WPTV

Lava flow slows from volcanic eruption on Spanish island

TODOQUE, Canary Islands — The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands has slowed significantly. That raised doubts Thursday about whether it will fan out across the land and destroy more homes instead of flowing into the sea. A giant river of lava slowed to 13...
WORLD
newschain

Lava flow slows on Spanish island after volcanic eruption

The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands has slowed significantly, raising doubts about whether it will fan out across the land and destroy more homes instead of flowing into the sea. A giant river of lava slowed to 13 feet per hour after reaching a...
EUROPE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy