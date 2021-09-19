CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Benny Milam’s Enchanted Forest is Now a Reality

By emmettowey
tetongravity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his new edit, “Enchanted Forest”, Benny Milam returns to his childhood stomping grounds to transform the winter glades into a dreamy summer dimension. However, he leaves just enough snow on the trail for Milam to show us that he’s the king of these magic woods. Filled with some crazy log jibs and one very mischievous looking leprechaun, Milam puts together a series of clips to create the illusion of the sickest line you’ll ever see taken on a foot-wide trail of snow. “I can’t remember the last time I’ve snowboarded this much,” Benny says, “my body is definitely feeling it right now”. Although Benny Milam had to suffer some sweaty hours from wearing snow gear in 80 degree heat, we are thankful for the final result of this ambitious project. Check out the full video if you’re looking for some sweet Narnia vibes.

www.tetongravity.com

Comments / 0

Related
tetongravity.com

​The FWT Just Announced their 2022 Calendar!

In his new edit, “Enchanted Forest”, Benny Milam returns to his childhood stomping grounds to transform the winter glades into a dreamy summer dimension. However, he leaves just enough snow on the trail for Milam to show us that he’s the king of these magic woods. Filled with some crazy log jibs and one very mischievous looking leprechaun, Milam puts together a series of clips to create the illusion of the sickest line you’ll ever see taken on a foot-wide trail of snow. “I can’t remember the.
themtnear.com

Wild Bear to celebrate Enchanted Forest

For over 26 years, Wild Bear Mountain Ecology Center has been hosting nature programs and educating children and families to connect with the outdoors and their own communities. A few years after its inception, the center also started hosting its annual Enchanted Forest event, where children and families gather to watch live music, participate in crafting, and take a tour through a magical forest trail to meet the animals of the area. Now, for the 20th Annual Enchanted Forest, the center’s mission is about to expand.
Billboard

Amy Adams Says There’s 'A Lot More' Singing and Dancing in ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

Fans of Enchanted have been waiting nearly almost 14 years to find out what Princess Giselle has been up to and now the wait is almost over. While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (Sept. 16), Amy Adams offered an update on the Disney+ sequel, titled Disenchanted, which was filmed this summer.
The Elkhart Truth

Native Indiana animals 'come alive' in Enchanted Forest

WOLF LAKE — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will host an enchanted night hike on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as part of the annual Enchanted Forest event. Trail guides will lead family groups for one-hour hikes by lantern light to meet real “live” animals along the trails.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enchanted Forest
SPY

Fight the Cold and the Rain With One of The Best Camping Blankets

Camping gear is usually associated with outdoor adventures, hiking or weekends spent exploring nature. However, many of these items, such as camping blankets, are also extremely useful to have on hand in the trunk of your car or around the home. While some pieces of gear, such as compasses, maps and torches, can be replaced by these essential camping apps, we’re confident the best camping blankets will remain a handy necessity for years to come. Camping is extremely popular in the USA and having one of the best camping blankets in your armory of outdoor accessories is a must. It’s easy...
LIFESTYLE
Chestnut Hill Local

FFilm in the Forest: A Bug’s Life

Grab a blanket and your closest friends for a movie under the stars at our first-ever Film in the Forest event. Visit insect-themed craft and activity tables before the movie starts and then settle in for this animated favorite. Movie will start once the sun has gone down around 7:30. Please bring a blanket (lawn chairs are not recommended in order to not obstruct views). Rain date will be Saturday, September 25. Space is limited; registration required.
dotesports.com

All curse enchantments in MTG’s Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

One of the many flavorful aspects of Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, is the inclusion of four curse aura cards that players can use to punish their opponents. The rare enchantment cards are technically not a “cycle” because Green isn’t represented in the set of curses. Instead,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WDW News Today

50th Anniversary Version of ‘Celebration at the Top’ Coming to Disney’s Contemporary Resort for ‘Disney Enchantment’

Guests will be able to view the “Disney Enchantment” fireworks from the roof of Disney’s Contemporary Resort with a new version of “Celebration at the Top”. Starts Oct. 2, 2021; Reservations available beginning Sept. 17, 2021. A sophisticated evening awaits at this event, where guests are welcomed to the private...
TRAVEL
Boston Globe

With an augmented reality tour, now you, too, can experience Woodstock

BETHEL, N.Y. — When the promoters of the original Woodstock festival cautioned the huge crowd about the dangers of the infamous brown acid that was going around, they declined to come down too hard. Take the warning “with however many grains of salt you wish,” said the stage announcer. “Of...
QuadCities.com

‘Disenchanted!’ Ready To Enchant Audiences At Rock Island’s Circa ’21

DISENCHANTED! has scheduled performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:45 p.m., Sundays at 5:45 p.m., and Wednesday matinées at 1:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $56.55 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $49.73 for the plated-lunch matinées. Reservations are available through the Circa ’21 ticket office. Contact the theater...
washingtonnewsday.com

Amy Adams Reveals New Details About The ‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Everyone’s Back’

Amy Adams Reveals New Details About The ‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Everyone’s Back’. Amy Adams has teased what fans might expect from the upcoming “Enchanted” sequel. When Adams, 47, appeared on “The Tonight Show” on Friday, she revealed fresh details about “Disenchanted,” the sequel to 2007’s “Enchanted.”. She revealed that the sequel...
tetongravity.com

​VIDEO: FWT Skier Yann Rausis Goes Big In the Alps

Of all the skiers on the Freeride World Tour, Swiss dark horse Yann Rausis has been one to watch. Despite some challenges on the tour, and some tough injuries to deal with, his skiing looks best on wide open faces high up in the Alps – and that’s exactly what we’re treated to in the teaser for his latest self-produced short film project From Source.
substreammagazine.com

L.A.’s Benny Duhay Returns With ‘Know It All’ EP

The wait is finally over. Rising Los Angeles recording artist Benny Duhay drops the highly-anticipated album, Know It All. Featuring the breakout hit “Run,” the Tel Aviv native’s seven-song collection delivers a well-rounded project, showing off the multiple dimensions of his artistry in relatable lyrics, catchy pop melodies and intricate lyricism. From the play, listeners are immediately greeted with braggadocious lyricism and punchy bars that warm you up for the musical journey that awaits.
MUSIC
tetongravity.com

Stoke the Fire Athlete Edits: KC Deane

Male model, actor, the second skier on Instagram…the list goes on for KC Deane’s accolades. What’s on the top of that list though is his performance on camera with some hard-charging skiing down some of the wildest lines in the PNW for Stoke the Fire. This year, K2 athlete KC teamed up with the dream team of Colter Hinchliffe and Sage Cattabriga-Alosa in the winter fairytale land of Washington’s North Cascades leaving no couloir, no pillow line, and no powder stash untouched. We caught up with the man himself to hear about their PNW adventure, his history with the sport, and what stoke means. Stoke the Fire is on tour now, find tickets to your nearest tour stop here!
Rolling Stone

The Best Fire Pits For Camping, Backyards and Movie Nights Outdoors

Whether you’re looking for a way to stay warm, want to set some mood lighting in the backyard, or looking to roast marshmallows without leaving the comforts of home, a fire pit is the right tool for the job. The best fire pits give you more control over your flame than digging a hole in the ground, and are durable enough to last you many years. There’s no denying the aesthetic value, either; a fire pit will quickly become the hub for you and your guests to congregate around during late-night cookouts or a movie night outdoors. If you’ve been considering getting...
HOBBIES
tetongravity.com

Inside Stoke the Fire: Alaska

What do a bunch of TGR athletes do when the snow is less than ideal? Well, go to the beach, of course. When Stoke the Fire athletes Caite Zeliff, Elyse Saugstad, Griffin Post and Johnny Collinson were faced with some “challenging” conditions in beautiful Seward, Alaska this past year, they did just that – headed to the beach and chilled out with some Sierras. As the down days started stacking up, the crew was faced with the decision of whether to bail. Luckily, with the input from their crack team of Alaskan guides, they called an audible and headed north into a completely new zone and found exactly what they came for: big faces covered in bottomless pow. Every trip up north is a learning experience, and this one was no different, but the memories made and the satisfaction of overcoming challenges together will stick with the crew for a long time to come.
dotesports.com

Best horror games for Halloween | 2021

The month of chills is upon us, and with it, a collection of new horror games to indulge even the most courageous of players. With the new consoles out in the general public’s hands, developers have been aiming to push the limit of their game’s functionality to new heights. Graphics are cleaner, loading times are quicker, and the spooks and scares will be all the more chilling.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy