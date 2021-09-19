Benny Milam’s Enchanted Forest is Now a Reality
In his new edit, “Enchanted Forest”, Benny Milam returns to his childhood stomping grounds to transform the winter glades into a dreamy summer dimension. However, he leaves just enough snow on the trail for Milam to show us that he’s the king of these magic woods. Filled with some crazy log jibs and one very mischievous looking leprechaun, Milam puts together a series of clips to create the illusion of the sickest line you’ll ever see taken on a foot-wide trail of snow. “I can’t remember the last time I’ve snowboarded this much,” Benny says, “my body is definitely feeling it right now”. Although Benny Milam had to suffer some sweaty hours from wearing snow gear in 80 degree heat, we are thankful for the final result of this ambitious project. Check out the full video if you’re looking for some sweet Narnia vibes.www.tetongravity.com
