Hubble images showcase two faces of a luminous blue variable

You only have to take a look at the Moon to see that it's had something of a rough time during its roughly 4.5-billion-year history, but a new study suggests that it's survived more early asteroid hits than its surface actually shows today. The new research proposes that some of the oldest impacts on the Moon left near-invisible imprints because they were striking a softer surface: The global ocean of magma that covered the Moon in its youth before it cooled and solidified. These relatively soft landings, leaving next to no permanent trace of ever having happened, could explain why the Moon...

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO