CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Hubble images showcase two faces of a luminous blue variable

By Astronomy Now
astronomynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReprising the Hubble Space Telescope’s 31st anniversary image, the project team has released two views of the luminous blue variable AG Carinae, a massive star embedded in a 5-light-year-wide shell of expanding gas and dust resulting from multiple eruptions over the past 10,000 years as the star burns through its nuclear fuel. In one view, ionised hydrogen and nitrogen emissions in the expanding shell of gas blown off earlier are shown in red while dust shining in reflected light is shown in blue. AG Carinae is continuously losing mass, causing it to contract, heat back up and explosively eject material into surrounding space. The gas (shown in red) making up the nebula surrounding the star is moving outward at some 43 miles per second. Dust in the shell (shown in blue) forms clumps, bubbles and filaments, shaped by the high-speed stellar wind. Full-frame views highlighting both aspects of AG Carinae are shown below:

astronomynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Planet Nine Finally Found? What New Observations Reveal

Astronomers had been on the hunt for the ninth planet of the Solar System for quite a while. Pluto lost that status a long time ago, in 2006 when it was downgraded only to the state of a dwarf planet. But scientists suspect for a few years that there has...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stellar Wind#Hydrogen#Hubble Space Telescope#Luminous Blue Variable#Ag Carinae
sciencealert.com

The Most Mysterious Planet in The Solar System Is Missing. But We Know Where to Look

There are eight known planets in the Solar System (ever since Pluto was booted from the club), but for a while, there has been some evidence that there might be one more. A hypothetical Planet Nine lurking on the outer edge of our Solar System. So far this world has eluded discovery, but a new study has pinned down where it should be.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Vice

Scientists Accidentally Discovered Hidden Galaxies At the Edge of Time

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. By pure chance, astronomers have discovered two galaxies at the edge of space and time that have remained hidden behind a thick veil of dust until now. The obscured galaxies formed more than 13 billion years ago, only about 800 million years after the birth of the universe itself, and could help scientists find other ancient objects that are clouded by dust.
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

What the hell is that weird flashing from the center of the galaxy?

Not far from the center of the Milky Way galaxy, astronomers have recently witnessed a mysterious flashing of radio waves. Many (in fact, most) objects give off radio waves — this is not unusual. What caught the eyes of astronomers is that this target does not seem to fit any category of known radio sources.
ASTRONOMY
Vox

The largest space telescope in history is about to blow our minds

Exploring strange new worlds. Understanding the origins of the universe. Searching for life in the galaxy. These are not the plot of a new science fiction movie, but the mission objectives of the James Webb Space Telescope, the long-awaited successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. NASA is building and launching the Webb in partnership with the European Space Agency and Canada.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Surprising Reason The Moon Has Fewer Craters Than It Probably Should

You only have to take a look at the Moon to see that it's had something of a rough time during its roughly 4.5-billion-year history, but a new study suggests that it's survived more early asteroid hits than its surface actually shows today. The new research proposes that some of the oldest impacts on the Moon left near-invisible imprints because they were striking a softer surface: The global ocean of magma that covered the Moon in its youth before it cooled and solidified. These relatively soft landings, leaving next to no permanent trace of ever having happened, could explain why the Moon...
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

‘Oumuamua is still lurking somewhere in the outer Solar System

ʻOumuamua is the first known interstellar object detected passing through the Solar System. Researchers at Harvard’s Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics made waves in the mainstream media after publishing a paper claiming the object may have had an “artificial origin”—Presenting speculation that ‘Oumuamua could have been sent “intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization.”
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA Upped the Chance of Asteroid Bennu Slamming Into Earth – Putting the Odds in Perspective

Two statisticians put into perspective the chances of asteroid Bennu striking Earth in the next 300 years. Even Harry Stamper would probably like these odds. Recently NASA updated its forecast of the chances that the asteroid Bennu, one of the two most hazardous known objects in our solar system, will hit Earth in the next 300 years. New calculations put the odds at 1 in 1,750, a figure slightly higher than previously thought.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered a Giant, Empty Cavity Lurking in Space

It may not appear so to us, but the space between the stars isn't completely empty. Tenuous and not-so-tenuous clouds of gas and dust drift in the darkness. A region of space some 700 light-years away is a fascinating exception. There, among the constellations of Perseus and Taurus, astronomers have found a large, spherical void over 500 light-years in diameter. Around its perimeter are the Perseus and Taurus molecular clouds – dense clouds of cold gas and dust where stars form. It's called the Per-Tau Shell, and it seems to be the product of at least one giant supernova explosion millions of...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Discover Enormous Sphere-Shaped Void In Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Astronomers have discovered a giant spherical void in space that extends for nearly 500 light years and reveals “unprecedented” insights about the births and deaths of stars, a pair of new studies report. The huge cavity is...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy