Play It Forwards’ Brian Mathers & Julie Hlas

The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present the popular duo Brian Mathers and Julie Hlas from Play It Forward with their musical program at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19. Admission is free; a reception will follow. Mathers and Hlas will bring their usual mix of pop, jazz standards, Broadway, and novelty numbers to the Center. They will use music, humor and commentary to reflect on their lives over the past few months and share with us their general outlook on life. Play It Forward was formed to support local charitable causes and organizations. It has performed in and around Siouxland for the past decade contributing to fundraisers that have generated more than $250,000 for local non-profits. The group’s tag-line, "Music on a Mission," reflects its desire to use art to support good works in our community. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). It is located on the Missouri Riverfront, exit 149 off I-29. Admission is free. For more information call 712-224-5242. Find the Center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/sclandc.