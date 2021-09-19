EAC installs high visibility crosswalks thanks to Intertribal Club

On Friday, Eastern Arizona College's Intertribal Club celebrated the installation of two-high visibility crosswalks on campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The installation of the new crosswalks, which include warning signage, enhanced striping and curb extensions, was proposed by the college's Intertribal Club. The club has been active at EAC since the early 1970's. The club's mission is to raise awareness of Indigenous cultures and strength community bonds so that students succeed in college. It's open to all students, not just Indigenous students.