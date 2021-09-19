Seneca Falls PD Arrests Man After Domestic Dispute
The Seneca Falls Police Department announces the arrest of Brian P Hennessy following a domestic altercation, Friday. Hennessy is accused of damaging property during the altercation. It was also reported that Hennessy had grabbed the victim’s dogs by their throats and threw one of them onto the floor of the residence, bringing with it charges of injuring animals. Hennessy was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
