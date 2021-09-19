OCCK Planning Open House Event
OCCK’s Solution Outreach Center invites the public to its annual open house. According to the organization, the Solution Outreach Center provides assistive technology services to Saline, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Ottawa, Cloud, Jewell, Republic, Dickinson, and Mitchell counties. Demonstrations will feature accessible gaming, smart house technology, aids for daily living, magnifiers for individuals with visual impairments, amplified telephones, and eye gaze. OCCK will provide refreshments and snacks.www.ksal.com
