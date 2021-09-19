Officer catches a 1-month-old baby dropped from 2nd floor balcony, authorities say
A police officer caught a 1-month-old baby dropped from a second-floor balcony in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Saturday morning, according to authorities.www.cnn.com
here's to my point that there are good officers out there.....there are plenty of bad but some still remain and some are Heroes and in my opinion this man is a hero! Thank you Sir. for restoring some of my faith in law enforcement.
Think of the psychological trauma this officer would be going thru if he had missed. People stop and thank a policeman. Don’t break the law and then you don’t have to be afraid.
Did I miss something I didn't read anything about a mother. Were they fighting or was she at work or the store sometimes I don't get the story as others so maybe someone can let me know But as for what that officers did he is a hero
