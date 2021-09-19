CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer catches a 1-month-old baby dropped from 2nd floor balcony, authorities say

By Laura Ly
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
A police officer caught a 1-month-old baby dropped from a second-floor balcony in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Jennifer Mcculley
4d ago

here's to my point that there are good officers out there.....there are plenty of bad but some still remain and some are Heroes and in my opinion this man is a hero! Thank you Sir. for restoring some of my faith in law enforcement.

Verla Dockter
4d ago

Think of the psychological trauma this officer would be going thru if he had missed. People stop and thank a policeman. Don’t break the law and then you don’t have to be afraid.

Lynn Sadd
4d ago

Did I miss something I didn't read anything about a mother. Were they fighting or was she at work or the store sometimes I don't get the story as others so maybe someone can let me know But as for what that officers did he is a hero

