FOXBOROUGH — Instant analysis from the Patriots’ 17-16 loss to the Dolphins:. ▪ Mac Jones was a revelation in his first NFL start, but the Patriots spoiled his debut with uncharacteristically sloppy play. They fumbled four times Sunday, losing two, including one by Damien Harris late in the fourth quarter inside the 10-yard line. Harris has been carrying a football with him wherever he goes — including to his media sessions — but it was a terrible time to have his second career fumble, with the Patriots about to head in for the go-ahead score.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO