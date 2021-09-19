CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using Delays To Help Sit Guitars In A Mix - Free Video

By Julian Rodgers
pro-tools-expert.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this free excerpt from “Start to Finish: Jacquire King - Episode 23 - Mixing Part 5,” Jacquire shows an example of using a delay to widen and add extra rhythmic action to a staccato single-note guitar part in the song "Keep the Light On" by Oak and Ash. Why...

www.pro-tools-expert.com

