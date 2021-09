NFL rumors are on fire with the 2021 NFL season getting underway this week! The latest NFL rumors circle around when Trey Lance and Justin Fields start, Gareon Conley signing with the Cleveland Browns and are the Chiefs trading an offensive lineman after stocking up during NFL free agency? Chat Sports host Mitchell Renz answers all of your questions in this NFL rumors mailbag! NFL Rumors Mailbag Questions: - who do you think will win? TB or DAL? - Do you see the dolphins trading for a RB or finding on in free agency? - Who do you think will finish last in the NFC West?

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO