Game 149 lineups: Nats vs. Rockies

The Nationals are not a good baseball team. Sorry to put it so harshly, but it’s impossible to ignore that fact at this point. And they haven’t just been bad since the trade deadline; they already were headed well in that direction a month prior to it. They’ve now played 70 games since July 1, and their record across that span is a dismal 20-50, worst in the majors. It also matches the worst 70-game stretch in club history, previously achieved only by the 2008 and 2009 teams.