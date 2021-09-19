CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game 149 lineups: Nats vs. Rockies

By Mark Zuckerman
masnsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nationals are not a good baseball team. Sorry to put it so harshly, but it’s impossible to ignore that fact at this point. And they haven’t just been bad since the trade deadline; they already were headed well in that direction a month prior to it. They’ve now played 70 games since July 1, and their record across that span is a dismal 20-50, worst in the majors. It also matches the worst 70-game stretch in club history, previously achieved only by the 2008 and 2009 teams.

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 142 thread: Germán Márquez vs Sam Coonrod

The #roadRockies collected a comeback victory against the Phillies on Thursday, and will try to stay in the win column as they match up for the second of their four-game series in the city of brotherly love. Germán Márquez (11-10, 4.08 ERA) has struggled some recently. Following his last start...
MLB
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 141 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs. Ranger Suárez

The Rockies have made their yearly pilgrimage to Philadelphia. They open a four-game set this evening with a taxed pitching staff that has allowed 29 runs in their last 27 innings. Antonio Senzatela will come up huge for his club tonight if he can eat a big chunk of innings.
MLB
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game thread no. 143: Kyle Freeland vs Zack Wheeler

After winning on Thursday in dramatic fashion and putting the Philadelphia Phillies away convincingly on Friday night, the Colorado Rockies look to win three straight in Philadelphia. Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.69 ERA) gets the start for the Rockies coming off a disappointing outing against the San Francisco Giants. Before the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 144 thread: Ryan Feltner vs Aaron Nola

After winning the first two games against the Philadelphia Phillies in style, the Colorado Rockies dropped game three 6-1 largely due to one bad inning. Today’s the rubber match, where the Rockies can spoil some of the Phillies’ playoff hopes and swipe a series win on the road as a favor to the other National League Wild Card teams.
MLB
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 145 thread: Jon Gray vs. Touki Toussaint

After knocking the Phillies down in the Wild Card race with a 3-1 series win, the Rockies will now travel to Atlanta to take on the NL East’s top team in the Braves for a three-game series. The Rockies and Braves are coming off a 2-2 series split at Coors Field Sept. 2-5.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves stick with same lineup Wednesday against Rockies

Huascar Ynoa will take the mound Wednesday night when the Atlanta Braves continue their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Despite a late comeback attempt, the Braves dropped the series opener Tuesday. They enter Wednesday’s game with a 76-67 record and a 4.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings.
MLB
albuquerqueexpress.com

Nats' Patrick Corbin faces Rockies, looks to continue turnaround

Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin will try to continue his late-season turnaround when the Nationals host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Corbin (8-14, 5.98 ERA), a key part of the World Series championship rotation in 2019, struggled through the abbreviated 2020 season and much of 2021 aswell. However, in his last two starts, he's 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA, his best back-to-back efforts since June.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Sam Hilliard
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Garrett Hampson
masnsports.com

Finnegan blows late rally, Nats eliminated with loss (updated)

There are only so many ways to say this, and given the frequency with which it’s happening, we’re running dangerously low on options. So I’ll be blunt: The Nationals bullpen blew two more leads in Friday’s 9-8 loss to the Rockies on South Capitol Street. Handed a one-run lead after...
MLB
sanantoniopost.com

Juan Soto stays hot as Nats cool off Rockies

Juan Soto homered to help the Washington Nationals to a 3-0 win over visiting Colorado on Sunday, snapping the Rockies' five-game winning streak. Paolo Espino (5-5) and five relievers combined on a five-hitter, cooling what had been a hot Colorado lineup. Espino allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.
MLB
Dodger Insider

Nats look to close out homestand on high note vs. Rockies

RHP Jon Gray (8–10, 4.16) | RHP Paolo Espino (4–5, 4.18) Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Game #149 / Home #78. Nationals Park | Washington, D.C. TV: MASN 2 | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. AVOID THE SWEEP. The Washington Nationals were shut...
MLB
masnsports.com

Nats can’t overcome another dud from Corbin (updated)

The opportunity for Patrick Corbin to salvage his season has long since passed. There is no September surge that’s going to change the perception of the left-hander’s 2021 campaign, no strong finish that’s going to leave a good taste in the Nationals’ mouths as they head home for the winter.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Washington Nationals#Mlb Com Weather#Cf Lane#Ss#Paolo Espino Rockies
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Sunday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Blackmon is getting the nod in right field while batting third in the order against Nationals starter Paolo Espino. Our models project Blackmon for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI nad...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Vs. Rockies Game Preview: Julio Urias Tries To Start Winning Streak

After taking two of three from the Cincinnati Reds, the Los Angles Dodgers begin a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies for the final time this season. The Dodgers sit one game behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West with a record of 96-54. The Rockies at 70-79 have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so they just look to help stop the Dodgers from winning their ninth consecutive division title.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Vs. Rockies Game Preview: Walker Buehler Looks To Bounce Back, Get Series Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame some early offensive struggles to defeat the Colorado Rockies in Tuesday's series opener at Coors Field and now can earn a series win. Walker Buehler makes his career-high 31st start of the season and looks to bounce back from a loss in his last outing against the Cincinnati Reds. The right-hander notched a quality start by surrendering just three runs in six innings of work, but the Dodgers didn't provide him with much run support as they fell 3-1.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XVIII chat

SS Seager (L) 2B Rodgers. 2B Turner RF Blackmon (L) RF Raley (L) CF Hilliard (L) Teams: Dodgers (97-54) at Rockies (70-80)
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy