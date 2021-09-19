‘Return to the 70s’ gag on KATV gets a frosty reception from viewer and an apology
If you watched KATV’s newscast last Thursday night, you caught a gag playing off the news that 70-degree weather soon would be returning to the state this week. In honor of this “return to the 70s,” anchor Chris May and another member of the on-air team (I didn’t see the broadcast and have only second-hand identity, but a viewer says it was Barry Brandt) donned curly wigs. May Tweeted a smiling image, since deleted.arktimes.com
