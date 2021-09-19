CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Space Over Time: Helen Frankenthaler (and Company) at the Blanton

By Lydia Pyne
glasstire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrint is a complex social media, and has been for millennia. From early movable type to lithography to photocopying, humankind has long experimented with ways to transfer images from one source to another, creating new images and texts in the process. There are many ways to produce what we might today call “print” — contemporary artists and printmakers continue to investigate how to challenge notions of print, and how to connect print with audiences.

glasstire.com

Comments / 0

Related
theartsdesk.com

Helen Frankenthaler: Radical Beauty, Dulwich Picture Gallery review - adventures in print

Helen Frankenthaler, 'Freefall', 1993© 2021 Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, Inc./ARS, NY and DACS, London/Tyler Graphics Ltd., Mount Kisco, NY. Its large scale, and gestural splashes of colour are supremely painterly, and yet this is not a painting but a print, its free flowing, spontaneous-looking marks the result of multiple, effortful iterations recorded in proof after painstaking proof (main picture: Freefall, 1993).
VISUAL ART
anothermag.com

“They’re Astounding”: The Radical Beauty of Helen Frankenthaler’s Woodcuts

Helen Frankenthaler was just 23 when she was thrust into the centre of the New York art scene. It was the autumn of 1952, and the Manhattan-born painter had debuted her now-renowned oil painting Mountains and Sea – an abstract amalgamation of colour inspired by the seaswept cliffs of Nova Scotia. The work was a trailblazing debut for Frankenthaler, and instantly placed her at the forefront of America‘s abstract expressionist movement.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This Whimsical 322-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Inspired by ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’

Who says yachts can’t inspire childlike wonder? Not Lürssen, which is showing off a whimsical new superyacht concept dubbed Alice at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. As the moniker suggests, the emission-free vessel is heavily inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1965 fantasy classic, Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland. Measuring 322 feet, the Alice will feature five fantastical decks. But in a twist right out of Carroll’s book, a main deck won’t be one of them. In a YouTube video previewing the concept, the German shipyard’s designer Jim Robert Sluijter said that the idea for this came from talking to yacht owners, many of whom...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
henrico.us

Space Jam: A New Legacy ($1)

“When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carroll Dunham
Person
Helen Frankenthaler
Person
Eric Avery
thecomedybureau.com

The Improvised Shakespeare Company (in LA)

Based on one audience suggestion The Improvised Shakespeare Co. creates a fully improvised play in Elizabethan style. Each play is completely improvised, so each play is entirely new!. Starts 7:30PM PT. *NO ENTRY WITHOUT DOCUMENTATION OF COMPLETED VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19 OR NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST WITHIN 48HRS*. PROPER MASK WEARING IS...
THEATER & DANCE
nyjournalofbooks.com

Helen Levitt (Photofile)

“These masterworks by Levitt have cemented her reputation in the archives of major museums around the world and on the walls of serious collectors of photography.”. The Photofile collection is the English language edition of the popular Photo Poche series which was first published by the Centre National de la Photographie in Paris. This book, the 14th in the series, addresses the enormous contribution of Helen Levitt (1913–2009) to the world of photography in the typical small and affordable paperback format of the Photofile brand.
PHOTOGRAPHY
glasstire.com

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Welcomes New Curator of Art

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (located in Canyon, Texas) has announced the appointment of Deana Lowe Craighead as the museum’s new Curator of Art. Craighead is the former Curator of Education at the Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA). As Curator of Art at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM), Craighead invites the...
CANYON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Museum#Print
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Neptune Frost’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

As Black cinema has moved to the centerpiece of conversation in the past decade, we have been treated to a glut of films that tell us where society is right now. The focus tends to be on white people, racism, the police, and the existential angst of being Black in the world. These films are valuable, pushing the world to consider a perspective that has been ignored in mainstream culture for a long time. But as we move through the next decade, it is worth interrogating what the future of Black film looks like. Yes, we are in pain and...
MOVIES
glasstire.com

This and That: Justin Bieber and Katherine Bernhardt

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed. Above: A print from Justin Bieber’s upcoming art exhibition at Gablowsian Gallery NYC. (Yes, that Justin Bieber.) According to the gallery’s press release, “Even though they are steam of conscious works, they hold tight to a formal training and art historical framework. While many will try to pinpoint a source/origin artist to reference, these works are truly individual and are distinctively profound. This is not to be missed.”
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

This Frida Kahlo Self Portrait Could Fetch a Record-Breaking $30 Million at Auction

A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo is set to break records at auction this fall. Sotheby’s will offer Kahlo’s Diego y yo (1949) during a modern art evening sale in New York this November. The work is expected to fetch $30 million—more than three times the artist’s current auction milestone of $8 million, notched in 2016. The soon-to-be-auctioned painting depicts the artist gazing tearfully at the viewer; superimposed on her forehead is an image of her husband, the Mexican painter Diego Rivera, who has a third eye. It comes to market after being held privately for 30 years, and is being sold by a collector in...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
glasstire.com

BLM Exhibition and Graffiti Photo Book Open Call: Deadline Oct. 15

The Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) has opened an international open call for entries of photography featuring graffiti from the Black Lives Matter movement. The project will culminate in a book as well as an exhibition at the LMFA in Longview, Texas. Artists are encouraged to submit photos that capture “a moment in history, a moment when Americans protested across America against injustice. These murals and graffiti feature artist’s hopes, frustrations, and sadness over the state of race relations and the lack of respect and kindness given to fellow human beings.”
LONGVIEW, TX
Variety

‘Birds of Paradise’ Review: An Intriguing YA Blend of ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Suspiria’

If close female friendships were a dance, they could well be ballet: intimate, harmonious, demanding and — when friends mean everything in one’s formative years — brutally high-stakes. In “Birds of Paradise,” writer-director Sarah Adina Smith (“Legion”) tells a scrumptious and entertaining tale about the go-for-broke nature of youthful companionship, spinning a cunning yarn of female enmity and camaraderie set against the backdrop of Paris’ ultra-competitive professional ballet scene. Her source is A.K. Small’s “Bright Burning Stars,” a bestselling young-adult novel Smith adapts with grown-up panache, without shortchanging the girly pleasures of the genre while upgrading them with a healthy dose...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Top 10: Skulls

Thanks to Richard Morris, who suggested I compile a Top 10 jesters and nominated Yorick, prompting David Herdson to suggest this list instead.1. André Tchaikowsky’s. The Polish pianist donated his skull when he died in 1982 to the Royal Shakespeare Company for use in Hamlet, but it took until 2008 for it to be used by David Tennant, as previous casts had been too squeamish. Nominated by Colin Jamieson and Joe Twyman.2. Piltdown Man. Fake skull of the “missing link” composed of parts of an orangutan and a modern human, “discovered” in 1912 and only definitively debunked in 1953. Thanks...
ENTERTAINMENT
Telegraph

Helen Frankenthaler, Dulwich Picture Gallery, review: beautiful, but not so radical

Helen Frankenthaler and her work were constantly damned as “beautiful”. Her female Abstract Expressionist peers did it as well as any man; Grace Hartigan looked at Frankenthaler’s “soak-stain” paintings, made by pouring thinned paint onto unprimed canvas, and sniped that they were “made between cocktails and dinner”. With their ethereal hues and seeping shapes, they seemed too easy, too languid: suspiciously pretty things.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy