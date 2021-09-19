3-bedroom brick ranch set on over 5 acres

AND MONDAY – SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 – 5:00-6:00 P.M. REAL ESTATE: Don’t miss this sprawling 3-acre country estate surrounded by woods! The main floor of the home features a family room with wood burning fireplace, half bathroom, formal living room, a gourmet eat-in kitchen that includes updated cherry wood cabinets with the latest pull-out shelving, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with a sit-down bar, R.O. filtration system, Karndean LVP flooring, new wiring, plumbing, and French doors to back patio. Just off the attached, oversized garage is the laundry/mudroom with tons of pantry space, new hot water tank, plumbing, new LP furnace and new full house A/C. Second story has all hardwood floors throughout and features a master bedroom with private bath, 3 additional bedrooms and updated second full bathroom with double sink, solid wood vanity and new plumbing. The main floor mother-in-law suite is accessible through the dining area and also has a private entrance with French doors to the patio. The MIL suite features 11’ vaulted ceilings, open kitchen/dining area fully equipped with appliances and plenty of cabinets, 11×10’ bedroom, and large bathroom that is fully handicap equipped. It also has its own H/W tank, heat/AC and breaker box. Or perfect use for a private home office, you decide! The property also has 2 working water wells, a 2-stall horse barn with loft storage, concrete floor and room for horse tack, lawn equipment or woodworking shop. Perfect for 4-H animals or transform into a hobby shop. Also includes a chicken house! Fenced pasture with 2 wide gate entrances for trailers and equipment. All this on 3 secluded acres in the country! Beautifully landscaped all around with stately trees and woods behind the home. Smithville Schools! Easy access to US Route 30 and minutes from Akron/Canton, Medina and Wooster! Wayne County parcel #31-00908.000. Half year taxes are $2,036. Call auctioneer for details on how to use your current home to buy this one!

ORRVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO