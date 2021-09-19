CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-bedroom brick ranch set on over 5 acres

By Kathy Tyler, , Contributing Writer
Dayton Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith soaring ceilings above large social areas, this brick ranch sits on just over 5 acres, surrounded by crop fields outside the village of Bradford. Listed for $415,000 by Galbreath Realtors, the brick house at 7246 Zerber Road has about 2,650 square feet of living space. A gravel drive leads back along the mowed lawn to the side-entry, two-car garage. Concrete walkways lead from the side to the covered front porch of the formal entry.

madison

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

Have you been looking for a newer home but also an established neighborhood? If so here is the one. This 4 year old home sits on just over a 1/4 acre lot in the North Shore neighborhood. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath house is located around the corner from Lake Mendota and minutes from shopping and restaurants. The main floor has an open concept with a gorgeous island, large family room w/ gas fireplace and eat in kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 2 nice bedrooms and a stunning owner's suite. Bring your ideas to the expansive unfinished lower level that is just waiting for someone to add their personal touches.
MADISON, WI
mooresvilletribune.com

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $402,800

Luxury townhome living in a convenient location! This 3-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Brantley plan has almost 2,100 SF. The main floor features a huge, 335-sq ft storage area. The open second floor leads to a front, covered balcony or a rear deck to enjoy the outdoors. The kitchen has cabinets with crown molding, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, granite counters, & stainless appliances, including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms, hall bath & laundry room. Design features include metal balusters, tray ceiling in the foyer & a large tiled shower w/bench and semi-frameless door in the owner's bath. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas on the second floor. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
McDowell News

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $429,000

Arrive home to pure country charm. This 2.230 sq ft modern farmhouse is situated on 3.21 acres, centrally located between Marion and Morganton. Enjoy blissful evenings soaking in the mild North Carolina weather on your wrap-around covered porch or cozy winter evenings by the stone-stacked fireplace in your open great room. The open kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and a large kitchen island is ideal for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout main living areas and primary bedroom. The exquisite primary suite offers a relaxing retreat. Some features include recessed lighting, tray ceilings, two-car garage, a daylight walk-out basement that can be finished for additional living space, a metal roof, and a lower-level covered patio.
MORGANTON, NC
Independent Tribune

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $250,000

Quality new construction convenient to downtown Kannapolis amenities with no carpet to vacuum and upgraded finishes throughout. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath open floorplan home with spacious kitchen and great room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has granite countertops, gray cabinets, glass tile backsplash and a stainless appliance suite that includes a side by side refrigerator. The master bedroom is a true retreat with its own private bath. Make sure to check out all of the extra storage under the stairs. Ceiling fans and modern lighting throughout make this one truly move in ready so don't wait!!
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Tulsa World

3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $346,800

Stunning Aspen plan 3/2/3 plus study features Parade of Homes award winning-kitchen w/granite countertops, SS appliances, butler's pantry & ample storage. Master suite w/ tray ceiling and separate bath w/dual vanity, tiled shower w/frameless glass, stand alone soaking tub & His/Hers closets. No back neighbors, sprinkler system, blinds, LR built-ins with floating shelves and oversized lot with view!
CATOOSA, OK
Kenosha News.com

3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $334,900

New, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2-Story with plenty of space for all. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Haverford Model is located in the Prairie Pathways Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks a generous dining area includes a pantry, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement, plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas. Includes a builder warranty, concrete driveway with walk to the front stoop and rough grade.
REAL ESTATE
Longview Daily News

3 Bedroom Home in Longview - $324,900

New Home in established neighborhood perfect for First Time Home Buyers (FHA & VA accepted)! Modern house features a craftsman touch with a large front porch. Open floor plan in main living area for easy entertaining. A bright kitchen with SS appliances, built in microwave and espresso cabinets with subway tile backsplash make the house a home. Separate laundry/mud room. Primary bedroom boasts full size bathroom. Lot next door projected to be a community garden.
LONGVIEW, WA
mooresvilletribune.com

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $229,900

Welcome home to this beautiful two story 3 bedroom home with loft home on corner lot! Built is 2020, this home has great amenities. Beautiful granite and SS appliances in kitchen and bright gray LVP flooring throughout main floor. Upstairs, find a spacious loft and all bedrooms and laundry. Close to Food Lion corporate offices! Take a tour today!
SALISBURY, NC
