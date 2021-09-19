CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Extended transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on “Face the Nation”

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article▶ Watch Video: Extended interview: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan, Part 1. The following is an extended transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, September 19, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: So why did you write this book?...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb Criticizes ‘Lack of Rigor’ in Early CDC Covid Guidelines, Says 6-Feet Rule Was ‘Arbitrary’

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that there was “a lack of rigor” in how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created its initial guidance on Covid-19, specifically calling out the 6-feet social distancing rule as “arbitrary.”. “The six feet was arbitrary in and of itself,” Gottlieb...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Scott Gottlieb, MD, Author, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic”

Scott Gottlieb, MD, served as the 23rd FDA Commissioner from 2017-2019 and has become an essential voice in the global pandemic. In his new book, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic,” Gottlieb shares why the United States was so vulnerable against the coronavirus and how we can stop it from happening again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
seatrade-cruise.com

COVID response guru/cruise industry advisor Scott Gottlieb in the spotlight

'I don't think governors should tell schools and businesses you can't mandate a vaccine. If a business makes a decision that the only way that I could protect my employees or my customers is by having a fully vaccinated workforce, they should have the ability to make that decision,' Gottlieb said.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WBUR

Former FDA Head Scott Gottlieb's Lessons For Controlling The Next Pandemic

Dr. Scott Gottlieb was FDA commissioner under President Trump, from 2017 to 2019. He’s been highly critical of how the U.S. responded to the COVID-19 pandemic:. "We didn't have the right infrastructure, we didn't have the right agencies. The agencies weren't properly empowered, properly resourced." Now, he says, we need...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb says US intelligence agencies should be tasked with investigating emerging health threats overseas to combat outbreaks after Americans 'lost trust in CDC over COVID-19 outbreak'

A former Food and Drug Administration boss has called on the US government to deploy spies to probe overseas public health crises in a bid to quickly identify any future pandemics. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, also told CNBC on Monday that he believes the American public lost trust in its health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

The next flu season will be a 'whopper,' former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb says

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb speaks with CNBC's Meg Tirrell about the future of work as businesses reimagine the workday. Gottlieb discusses how employers can improve office safety, how flu season may become more complicated now that Covid-19 is likely here to stay, the Biden administration's vaccine mandate, vaccinating children and his new book "Uncontrolled Spread: Why Covid-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Robert Redfield
Person
Alex Azar
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Margaret Brennan
mediaite.com

Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Fox News: We’re Moving to a Place ‘Where Masks Become Optional’

Dr. Scott Gottlieb presented a positive outlook on mask requirements — and how they may soon abate — during a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox News. Mask mandates have been a critical part of local municipalities trying to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, but they have also been controversial to a vocal, and sometimes angry, segment of the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Scott Gottlieb: Delta Covid Wave Could Be the ‘Last Major Surge’ of the Pandemic

Scott Gottlieb put forth the hope that the latest wave of the pandemic brought about by the highly contagious delta variant will be the “last major surge” of the pandemic. The former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member joined MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday night, where he spoke about the “deeply unfortunate” reality that people have become “complacent to the risks” of Covid despite the current average of 2,000 deaths per day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Scott Gottlieb Reality-Checks Unvaccinated Who Already Got Covid: Those With Natural Immunity ‘Need to Get Vaccinated’

Former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb warned people who remain unvaccinated because they had Covid-19 that natural immunity won’t protect them from the coronavirus forever, and they will need to be vaccinated. Gottlieb spoke with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday, who asked the former FDA chief under...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Health Security#International Health#Health Systems#World Trade Centers#The World Trade Center#Covid#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
China
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

‘Defund the Police’ Was a Catchy Slogan. It’s Also Why a Policing Bill Fell Apart

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Richard Nixon had an energy crisis on his hands as he began what would be his last year as President. Arab members of the oil cartel OPEC had quadrupled prices for the United States to protest Washington’s support for Israel in the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and the costs at the pump for Americans was mind blowing. The Interior Secretary was telling Americans to prepare for blackouts as the country was going to be short a million barrels of oil every day. There weren’t many holiday light displays during December of 1973 as Christmas carols came with brownouts.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy