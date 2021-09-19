CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

FANCY HER UP STARS IN RACHEL’S TURN

By Ted Black
theracingbiz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, when a waxing gibbous moon offered a scenic backdrop to the racing card on a crystal clear evening, Charles Town presented a trio of one-turn stakes races that may have helped provide a little more clarity for the upcoming West Virginia Breeders Classics card here in three weeks.

www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
theracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN: RIVALS MEET IN LAST ENCHANTMENT

Last month’s Charles Town Classic card featured several races likely to serve as prep races for next month’s West Virginia Breeders Classics. Saturday’s card adds three more, in different divisions, as the track will host a pair of $75,000 stakes for the juvenile set and a $40,000 overnight stake for older runners going 4 ½ furlongs.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
theracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: September 17

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 34-2-3-6Two-year-old state-bred maiden fillies square off in this contest, and top choice #4 Hessica (9-5) ran too well to lose last out. The Kristy Petty trainee was the middle runner in a three-horse vanguard early before disposing of those rivals, but she couldn’t contain the late run of the favorite and had to settle for second. That race was a full second faster than the other division on the same card… We’re gonna give another crack to #2 Princess Halo (15-1), especially if we get something like the morning line. She got left at the gate in her debut — which is pretty much death going 4 1/2 furlongs — and she swung way wide leaving the turn. For all that, she ran on willingly, making up a lot of ground and finishing sixth while just missing fifth. If she can get out of the gate today, she’ll rate a big shot here… #3 My Juba (2-1) has been second, albeit a well-beaten second, twice against similar… #6 Castle Lights (10-1) was part of the pace duel with Hessica last out before fading from the scene. Interesting to see Bocachica pick up the mount…
CHARLES TOWN, WV
theracingbiz.com

HELLO BEAUTIFUL ODDS-ON IN WEATHERVANE

Madaket Stables, Albert Frassetto, Mark Parkinson, K-Mac Stables and Magic City Stables’ Maryland-bred Hello Beautiful, unraced since earning her sixth career stakes victory to close July, is set to return as the horse to beat in Saturday’s $100,000 Weather Vane at Laurel Park. Hello Beautiful is the 2-5 program favorite...
LAUREL, MD
theracingbiz.com

JOCK MIKE SMITH TO MAKE RETURN TO LAUREL

His Hall of Fame career has taken jockey Mike Smith quite literally around the world. His next stop – and first in more than 14 ½ years – brings the affable 56-year-old to Laurel Park. Based in California since 2000, Smith will be in town Saturday with three mounts on...
LAUREL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonial Downs#The Henry Mercer Memorial#Roll Dem Bones#Wvbc
theracingbiz.com

JALEN JOURNEY TAKES G3 DE FRANCIS BY DQ

“Nobody likes to be winning like that, but he was the best horse in the race and he deserved to get put up,” Feargal Lynch said moments after Saturday’s Grade 3 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash. On a day that kept the stewards busy, their presence was never more...
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

HELLO BEAUTIFUL MOVES TO TOP OF MATCH STANDINGS

Four horses who ran in Saturday’s Laurel Park stakes are in the top five of the overall MATCH Series standings, a list now topped by Hello Beautiful, who has 27 points. Hello Beautiful romped home nearly 10 lengths clear to win the $100,000 Weathervane Stakes to kick off the day. It was her ninth win, eight of which have come at Laurel.
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

MEDINA SPIRIT HEADLINES PENNSYLVANIA DERBY

Medina Spirit’s last visit to the East Coast was, let’s say, a bit bumpy. His connections will be hoping for a smoother ride this time around. Medina Spirit is the headline act in Parx Racing’s big show, the Grade 1, $1 million Pennsylvania Derby, which takes place Saturday, September 25. He is scheduled to face nine rivals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
theracingbiz.com

LAKI SEEKING TO DEFEND DE FRANCIS TITLE

When Laki held on in a frantic finish to win the Grade 3 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash last October at Pimlico Race Course, it marked trainer Damon Dilodovico’s first graded stakes win. Saturday Laki will seek to defend that title against five rivals in the latest De Francis...
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: Sept. 21

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 64-6-1-5Top choice #4 Uncle Ernie (6-5) looks tough in this PA-bred allowance. The sophomore Talent Search gelding hasn’t been worse than third in three career starts, and his two-back runner-up effort to PA Derby entrant I Am Redeemed was certainly flattered when that one won the Storm Cat Stakes. This one has the best resume in the group and the best speed figs, and for good measure, he looks to be the controlling speed. Plus the cutback won’t hurt… For the first time since last October, #6 Meet Me At Mundis (4-1) will race on normal rest, rather than coming off a multi-month break. His best efforts put him right there, and notably he already owns an allowance win… #1 Dollarization (6-1) has never been worse than third in a one-turn race — or better than fourth in a two-turn race. He’ll get one turn here in his third start off a three-month break… #5 Just a Thought (9-2) got a bit of a freshening after his sixth straight loss and today makes his first start in four months. He showed some early promise, winning at second asking and then running third in the PA Nursery, and while he didn’t particularly progress, he also managed to bump heads with some tigers, including subsequent stakes winners Beren, Indian Lake, and The King Cheek…
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

MEDINA SPIRIT WILL BYPASS PA DERBY

Controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will bypass the Grade 1, $1 million Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Racing, trainer Bob Baffert said Tuesday. Instead, the sophomore son of Protonico will await the Grade 1, $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita on October 2, Baffert told racing reporter Tim Wilkin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Bruno

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bruno is the PAWS Pet of the Week. He is an 8-year-old hound, mix who is here to tell you that you can teach an old dog new tricks. He loves his people, but can be a little nervous around new friends. Once he gets to know you, he will stick to you like glue. His still plays like a puppy, so he would love an adopter who can keep up. He would do best in the only pet in an adults-only home. He is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through the in-person adoption process.
CHICAGO, IL
theracingbiz.com

FOR TRAINER LYNN ASHBY A SEASON OF CHALLENGE, SUCCESS

A trainer’s lot can be a challenging one. Promising horses get injured. A couple of noses can be the difference between a big payday and none at all. Owners come and go, and of course some that come don’t manage to pay their bills. Or — and bear with me...
DELAWARE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy