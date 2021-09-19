FANCY HER UP STARS IN RACHEL’S TURN

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 64-6-1-5Top choice #4 Uncle Ernie (6-5) looks tough in this PA-bred allowance. The sophomore Talent Search gelding hasn’t been worse than third in three career starts, and his two-back runner-up effort to PA Derby entrant I Am Redeemed was certainly flattered when that one won the Storm Cat Stakes. This one has the best resume in the group and the best speed figs, and for good measure, he looks to be the controlling speed. Plus the cutback won’t hurt… For the first time since last October, #6 Meet Me At Mundis (4-1) will race on normal rest, rather than coming off a multi-month break. His best efforts put him right there, and notably he already owns an allowance win… #1 Dollarization (6-1) has never been worse than third in a one-turn race — or better than fourth in a two-turn race. He’ll get one turn here in his third start off a three-month break… #5 Just a Thought (9-2) got a bit of a freshening after his sixth straight loss and today makes his first start in four months. He showed some early promise, winning at second asking and then running third in the PA Nursery, and while he didn’t particularly progress, he also managed to bump heads with some tigers, including subsequent stakes winners Beren, Indian Lake, and The King Cheek…

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO