DENVER (CBS4) — For the first time since helping evacuate more than 130,000 refugees from Afghanistan, some of those who were called upon to help get the refugees to the United States are sharing their stories. In a CBS4 exclusive, a Denver-based soldier who was deployed to Afghanistan and a translator who was born in Afghanistan both say helping the Afghan refugees was their way of giving back. In September, President Joe Biden enacted the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) for the first time in decades. The CRAF calls on commercial airlines to provide their fleet and staff to assist the...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO