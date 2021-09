LYNCHBURG, VA. – Four Pirates made their debuts as the East Carolina women’s tennis team opened the fall campaign at the Liberty Invitational. “This is exactly the type of weekend we were looking for,” said head coach Kirstin Burgess. “We learned a lot about ourselves this weekend and saw where we can go from here. We are a very young team and it definitely showed in the third set tiebreakers. We are going to take these lessons and keep pressing forward this fall to prepare for our season in the fall.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO