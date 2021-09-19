CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Jags Wire previews Week 2's game with Broncos Wire

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
After falling to Houston, the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) will look to get their first one in the win column Sunday against the Denver Broncos (1-0), who had a much more successful Week 1 result. To get some intel on Vic Fangio’s group, not only did we go behind enemy lines with Broncos Wire’s Jon Heath, but we also jumped in the recording booth with him for episode 87 of “Bleav in the Jags.”

Among the topics discussed were the expectations for the Broncos, the difference veteran Teddy Bridgewater has made, and a player on the Jags’ unit who Denver would like to snag.

Prior to the conversation with Jon, we also discussed the latest rumors surrounding Urban Meyer and reviewed what went wrong Week 1 against the Texans.

The episode can be heard below in the media player, while archived episodes can be revisited here.

Feel free to subscribe to “Bleav in the Jags” via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Spotify.

NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
USA Today

Broncos Wire podcast: Giants preview, Drew Lock's leadership and more!

The season will kick off tonight when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 season opener. After that, the Denver Broncos will face the New York Giants in their first game of the year on Sunday. In this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, I joined host Ryan...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

