Study: Antibiotic Stewardship Programs Do Not Worsen Outcomes in Elderly Patients

By Jared Kaltwasser
ajmc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report shows patient readmissions and mortality dropped among patients aged 65 and older following the institution of an antibiotic stewardship program. Rigorous antibiotic stewardship programs can improve patient outcomes, even among vulnerable elderly patients, according to a new report. The problem of multidrug resistant (MDR) bacteria is a...

www.ajmc.com

