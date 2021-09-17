The Future of Farmstays: Agritourism Gets a Brand New Look in California
At Sagra’s pastoral locations, glamping meets sustainability across the West. At Stemple Creek Ranch in West Marin, white safari tents and modular cabins sit clustered next to an edible garden in a dell ringed with wildflowers. Farm-to-table meals are grilled over a fire fueled with fallen oak. Guests learn the inner workings of the ranch by day, eat food cooked by Michelin-pedigreed chefs by night, and doze off reading about ecology in their well-appointed tents. Welcome to the future of agritourism.www.sunset.com
