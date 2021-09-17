CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

The Future of Farmstays: Agritourism Gets a Brand New Look in California

By Hugh Garvey
sunset.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Sagra’s pastoral locations, glamping meets sustainability across the West. At Stemple Creek Ranch in West Marin, white safari tents and modular cabins sit clustered next to an edible garden in a dell ringed with wildflowers. Farm-to-table meals are grilled over a fire fueled with fallen oak. Guests learn the inner workings of the ranch by day, eat food cooked by Michelin-pedigreed chefs by night, and doze off reading about ecology in their well-appointed tents. Welcome to the future of agritourism.

www.sunset.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $3 Accessory Makes Old Outlets Look Brand New (No Wiring Necessary!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. TikTok continues to win people over with easy home projects that teach cheap, quick troubleshooting for a variety of at-home issues. The latest video to go viral tackles an update you might not even realize you need. But once you see the difference in the before and after, you’ll be in the car and on your way to the hardware store (or clicking “add to cart”) before you’ve even made it back to your “For You” page.
HOME & GARDEN
Narcity

Canada Is Getting A Brand New Loonie This Week & It’s Seriously Pretty (PHOTO)

Check your change this week! Canada is getting a brand new $1 coin and millions of colourful and uncoloured versions will begin circulating across the country as of Wednesday. Sharing details of the new loonie on September 22, the Royal Canadian Mint explained that it has been designed to commemorate the Klondike Gold Rush, 125 years ago.
AMERICAS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Real Simple

This $17 Cleaning Kit Is the Secret to Making Your Kitchen Appliances Look Brand New

While cleaning the inside of your fridge, oven, and microwave are likely already a part of your routine, you may be overlooking the outside of these appliances. And if that's the case, there's a cleaning kit that makes it easy and fast to get rid of the grease, fingerprints, food stains, and dust that easily accumulates on those surfaces.
LIFESTYLE
hoosieragtoday.com

2020 a Positive Year for This Agritourism Spot

While the first day of fall isn’t technically until September 22, my wife has already insisted on changing the décor. So, that meant a trip to a local pumpkin patch over the weekend. We went to Hillside Acres, a u-pick apple orchard and pumpkin patch located about 10 minutes east of Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, IN
sunset.com

Healthy Recipes from Malibu Farm to Start the Day

Vegan pancakes, gluten-free waffles, and more breakfast recipes from Helene Henderson’s new cookbook. Malibu Farm is one of the most iconic coastal restaurants in Southern California, and the last kind of restaurant Helene Henderson imagined herself running. The Swedish-born private chef turned restaurant empire builder is a self-professed sea-averse, non-swimming lover of the land who’d long dreamed of running a spot in the country—not a café teetering on pilings above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean.
MALIBU, CA
sunset.com

Meet the Napa Valley Sommelier Pushing for Inclusivity in the Wine World

DLynn Proctor, producer of Netflix’s ‘Uncorked,’ co-founded Wine Unify to foster wine education and to amplify voices of people of color within the industry. DLynn Proctor has been an integral player in the wine industry for more than two decades as a sommelier, wine educator, and now the director of Fantesca Estate & Winery (where he hosts private tastings). The Napa Valley wine pro co-founded Wine Unify last year to foster wine education for underrepresented minority groups, and to amplify the voices of people of color within the industry, through awards, mentorship, and more. We spoke with DLynn about producing and starring in the Netflix film Uncorked, and how his work with Wine Unify is changing the wine game for the better.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agritourism#Tuscany#Michelin#Ranches#The Future Of Farmstays#European#Nebia
sunset.com

Join These Wine Clubs Across the West

Wine clubs are making it easier than ever to try different types of wine, from grower Champagne to small Oregon producers. The doorbell rings. A package arrives. It’s heavy. It’s wine. Bottle shops and brands are making it easier than ever to try different types of vino from the comfort...
DRINKS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Joins Fashion’s Green Bond Movement

Companies in the sector are pursuing green bonds and sustainability-linked loans to fund their environmental goals. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sunset.com

From Gardening Tools to Barware, Stock up for Fall and Winter with the Sunset Store

From puzzles to gardening tools, the Sunset Store has everything you need to get the best out of the autumn season. Summer—with its heat, humidity, and constant pressure to be fun and exciting—is ending, and it’s time for autumn to return to the stage. The leaves are changing, temperatures are falling (unless you’re in Southern California), and stores are stuffed with decorations for holidays still weeks away.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Sourcing Journal

Coach Owner Eyes Net-Zero Status No Later Than 2050

Tapestry has joined the Science Based Targets initiative’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C platform. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Timberland’s New Boots Have 75% Bio-Based Soles

Timberland has announced a range of sustainability initiatives in the year since it announced its intent to hit net positivity by 2030. Just last week, it revealed it had tapped Jessica Chang, the recent Parsons School of Fashion graduate who snagged first place at this year’s Redress Design Awards, to create a capsule collection using zero-waste and upcycling techniques. In June, it previewed a global take-back program. Two months earlier, it introduced plans to pilot its first regenerative rubber footwear in 2023. On Thursday, the VF Corp.-owned brand took another step toward establishing its eco-friendly credentials with the launch of its first...
ENVIRONMENT
sunset.com

Innovative Producers are Making Sparkling Red Wines for Everyday Drinking

Raise your glass to some of the best red sparkling wine in the West. West Coast winemakers are working to give red sparkling wine more attention. Established brands like Mumm Napa and Treveri, as well as newer winemakers such as the California-based Carboniste and Hammerling Wines, are experimenting with the style to bring the celebratory feel to more than just Lambrusco and Champagne.
BERKELEY, CA
sunset.com

The One Thing You Have to Plant This Fall

When planting garlic in the fall, follow these easy instructions, with tips from Andrea Bemis, a cookbook author and owner of Tumbleweed Farm in Oregon. We only recommend things we love. If you buy something through our site, we might earn a commission. Not only is it easy to plant...
GARDENING
Robb Report

Loewe Just Dropped a Luxurious, Earthy Line of Bar and Liquid Soaps

Loewe can now literally say its growing line of fragranced products cleans up nice. On Thursday, the Spanish luxury fashion house debuted a new line of liquid and bar soaps in three premium scents. Available in Oregano, Liquorice and Marihuana, the soaps are inspired by the ancient Greek and Roman practice of integrating therapeutic botanical essences in bathing rituals. The olfactory notes of all three soaps span an earthy range of aromas. The Liquorice soaps offer a sweet and woody aroma drawn from licorice plant roots. The Oregano soaps give each user’s hands the fragrance of a Mediterranean herb garden with a...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy