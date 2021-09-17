The Future of Farmstays: Agritourism Gets a Brand New Look in California

DLynn Proctor, producer of Netflix’s ‘Uncorked,’ co-founded Wine Unify to foster wine education and to amplify voices of people of color within the industry. DLynn Proctor has been an integral player in the wine industry for more than two decades as a sommelier, wine educator, and now the director of Fantesca Estate & Winery (where he hosts private tastings). The Napa Valley wine pro co-founded Wine Unify last year to foster wine education for underrepresented minority groups, and to amplify the voices of people of color within the industry, through awards, mentorship, and more. We spoke with DLynn about producing and starring in the Netflix film Uncorked, and how his work with Wine Unify is changing the wine game for the better.

