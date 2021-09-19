CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archive: Former Antrim captain Finnegan on his love for the Saffrons and GAA

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking in February 2020, former Antrim football captain Anto Finnegan speaks about his love for GAA and the Saffrons. Finnegan passed away aged 48 after a nine-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

