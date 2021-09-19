CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC admits error in Penn State-Auburn game

By Leighton Schneider, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SEC admitted its referees made an error during Saturday night’s Penn State-Auburn football game, which cost the Nittany Lions a down during the second quarter. With 11:45 remaining in the second quarter, Penn State threw an incomplete pass that was flagged as an intentional grounding. When enforcing the penalty the referees “erroneously set the down to 3rd; the correct down should have been 2nd,” according to a statement from the SEC after the game.

